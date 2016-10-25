The derailment happened at about 12:40 a.m. near Greenwood Cemetery just south of Superior, authorities said. Superior Fire Department Battalion Chief Erik Sutton said a "non-toxic, flammable liquid" leaked from one of the cars. As of 6:45 a.m., the leak had been contained -- it was not immediately clear if it had been stopped -- and there was no threat to public safety, he said; it was a "slow process" to get things cleaned up.

The derailment happened just west of Highway 35, behind Greenwood Cemetery. There was no immediate word on what might have caused the derailment.

The highway remained closed for about five hours, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The highway was closed between Superior's South End neighborhood and County Highway C, according to law enforcement reports. All lanes reopened by about 5:30 a.m., officials said.

The Town of Superior Volunteer Fire Department, the Superior Fire Department hazmat team and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were among the agencies who responded to the incident.

