Highway closed after train derailment near Superior
A portion of State Highway 35 was closed south of Superior for several hours this morning because of a train derailment.
The incident happened at about 12:40 a.m. and the highway remained closed for about five hours, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The highway was closed between Superior's South End neighborhood and County Highway C, according to law enforcement reports.
All lanes reopened by about 5:30 a.m., officials said.
