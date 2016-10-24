UWS hosts domestic violence discussion

The community discussion is 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room at UWS. The keynote speaker is Scott Miller of Duluth’s Domestic Abuse Intervention Project, who is an international and national trainer and forensic expert in domestic violence and child abuse. There will be a TED-style talk and a panel discussion.

“Those who attend the event will learn about the dynamics of domestic violence,” Kelly Burger, executive director of CASDA, said in a news release. “Participants will hear from an expert within the field and then be able to ask questions to a panel of professionals who work closely with this issue.”

Child care and counseling services will be provided by CASDA during the program.

For more info, contact Leslie Dollen at (715) 394-8310.