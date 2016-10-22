The change was made to accommodate a new meeting schedule for teachers that cuts a day of mandatory meetings by having one longer session Wednesday mornings.

School principal Kent Bergum said teachers requested the change and voted 86 percent in support of it.

Students learned of the new bell schedule after it received formal approval Oct. 10 from the Superior School Board.

“I’m super excited,” said Isabel Dokhanchi, a senior and president of the student council. “Definitely the most exciting part for me is Wednesday (being) half an hour later, but it’s also super frustrating not being able to meet with teachers in the morning, and I think this is going to help a lot with that.”

With the change, teachers should be available to meet with students for 25 minutes before class Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

Currently, Dokhanchi said she is unable speak with teachers before school two to three times per week due to their meeting schedule.

“Even if it’s just making up a test or going in to take notes, it’s nice that the teachers will be there,” Dokhanchi said.

Under the new bell schedule, class will be shortened by three minutes on Wednesdays and extended one minute every other day. School start times will shift to 8:27 a.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. all other days.

According to Superior district administrator Janna Stevens, bus schedules and routes will not change as a result of the new bell times. On Wednesdays, students who ride the bus will arrive at school about half an hour before classes begin.

Kearra Thimm, student council vice president, says that is a fair tradeoff for increased teacher availability in the morning.

“I guess I can’t really speak for the underclassmen who do have to take the bus, but for seniors and juniors that get their own ride and have these morning meetings and need help with our harder classes, I think they’re really excited about it,” Thimm said.

Stevens said the new teacher meeting schedule and bell times will be evaluated during the summer and revised if necessary.