All lanes on Blatnik Bridge set to reopen by 9 a.m. Friday

After more than six weeks of construction, motorists will once again be able to use all lanes of the Blatnik Bridge beginning Friday.

All lanes on the bridge linking Duluth and Superior are scheduled to reopen by 9 a.m. Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced. However, the northbound off-ramp to Garfield Avenue is scheduled to reopen later in the day to allow work to be completed, MnDOT said.

The reopening of the bridge comes three weeks ahead of the construction project's scheduled completion date, according to MnDOT. Lane closures have alternated between the Duluth-bound and Superior-bound lanes since the project began Aug. 22. Most recently, both Duluth-bound lanes had been closed.

The Bong Bridge was used as a detour during the project, which initially had been slated to end Oct. 21.

During the project, crews repaired or replaced 23 gusset plates — the steel plates that help connect elements of the bridge — and one diagonal floor beam, replaced bolts and installed new navigational lights as part of the $2.8 million project. MnDOT also repaired pavement on Interstate 535 between Interstate 35 and the Blatnik Bridge, including the Garfield Avenue ramps.