The St. Louis County Rescue Squad conducts a winter training exercise in December 1968. In this image, “victim” Art Henning is transported by snowmobile to the mobile rescue headquarters and given aid by (from left) Art Welsand, Capt. Kenneth Slatten, John Eckert, Ray Conklin, Marsh Slatten and Bob Lippert. (Charles Curtis / News-Tribune)

For nearly 60 years, the volunteers of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad have responded to missing-person cases and other emergencies around the county and beyond. Take a look back at a winter training session in 1968 in the News Tribune Attic.