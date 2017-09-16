Man dies in bulldozer rollover in St. Louis County
A 79-year-old man died Saturday after the bulldozer he was operating rolled over on his property in Industrial Township.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that Donald Raether was found trapped beneath the bulldozer on property on the 4900 block of Aune Road, about 20 miles northwest of Duluth, late Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office reported that Raether was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, when he went out to do some work with the bulldozer. When he did not return for lunch, family members went to look for him and found him underneath the bulldozer, which appeared to have rolled down a hill.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.
Other agencies responding to the scene included the St. Louis County Rescue Squad; the Cloquet, Grand Lake and Industrial fire departments; and the St. Louis County Fifth Maintenance District.