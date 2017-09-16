Man dies in bulldozer rollover in St. Louis County

The Sheriff's Office reported that Raether was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, when he went out to do some work with the bulldozer. When he did not return for lunch, family members went to look for him and found him underneath the bulldozer, which appeared to have rolled down a hill.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.

Other agencies responding to the scene included the St. Louis County Rescue Squad; the Cloquet, Grand Lake and Industrial fire departments; and the St. Louis County Fifth Maintenance District.