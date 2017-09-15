Flooding closes several St. Louis County roads

County Highway 99 from Town Line Road north to County Road 343 (Bodas Road)

County Road 338 (also known as Aurora Road) south of Town Line Road

County Road 607/331 east of Long Lake Road

County Road 344 (South Loon Lake Road) south of Town Line Road

County Road 632 (Wilson Road) in Makinen

The roads will be closed until the high water recedes.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for the area on Thursday night, and reported that radar indicated as much as 5 inches of rain fell in the Makinen area as rounds of strong thunderstorms moved through the region.

"With more rain in the forecast, the roads are expected to remain closed through the weekend. St. Louis County Public Works crews are monitoring the condition of these and other roads and will post warnings and detours as needed," county officials said in a news release Friday. Anyone who sees flooded roads is asked to call 911.