St. Louis County fills one of two open administrator spots

Fritsinger would start the new job on April 3.

Before working in Cloquet, Fritsinger was city administrator for Arden Hills, Minn.

"Brian really impressed us with his depth of experience," said Kevin Gray, St. Louis County Administrator, who will be Fritsinger's new boss. "He has a reputation of proven leadership and will be a tremendous asset to our administrative team, the County Board, and to the citizens of St. Louis County."

As Deputy County Administrator, Fritsinger will be responsible for budget oversight, enterprise management systems and governance policies.

His new position absorbs the duties of two open positions. Fritsinger replaces both Linnea Mirsch, who had been deputy administrator of finance and budget and who now is head of St. Louis County's Public Health and Human Services Department, and also Gary Eckenberg, who retired recently after years as deputy administrator for governance and policy.

County officials said Fritsinger's background allows him to handle both duties. Some responsibilities have been assumed by other department heads and staff. If the combined position doesn’t work, administration may reconsider restoring the second position, said Dana Kazel, county communications director.

"What excites me most about the position is the wide variety of subjects," Fritsinger said in a statement. "The core responsibilities are areas that I enjoy, and I think I can add value to the county. I love challenges and serving the public. I've heard great things about the staff and am looking forward to joining the team."