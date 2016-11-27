Canosia Township couple goes from empty nest to full house

Lily, a quiet, 10-year-old pug, stays mostly in the background, while Raymond, an excitable boxer puppy, watches from the kennel where he was placed for the sake of visitors.

But the children are the heart of the household, making every day an adventure, Justin said.

“Never a dull moment in our house,” Saundra agreed.

Two years ago, it wasn’t an adventure the couple anticipated.

“I’ll be first to admit it; it wasn’t first on my agenda,” Justin said, during an interview in their busy but comfortable home north of Duluth.

But on July 7, Justin, 43, and Saundra, 38, officially became Dad and Mom to Jayda and Jace after more than a year as their foster parents, ending the siblings’ time as officially children of the state of Minnesota.

CONTINUING NEED

Last year, families adopted 662 children from the state’s foster care system, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services. But that didn’t make the need go away. Almost 500 of Minnesota’s 15,000 foster children are available for adoption now, said Jim Koppel, who oversees adoption for DHS.

St. Louis County alone has 750 foster children, said Laura Alvar, a foster licensor for the county. The number up for adoption wasn’t available in time for this story.

“There is always a need for adoptive parents,” Koppel said during a phone interview earlier this month. “This is a fluid system. We have kids get adopted, and then we have kids come into the system because parental rights have been terminated.”

Terminating parental rights is not the norm, Koppel said. The state’s preference is to reunite foster children with their parents, and in the vast majority of cases that’s what happens.

But in extreme cases, such as in the event of recurring drug usage, the state moves to terminate parental rights, he said.

‘JUST BLANK FACES’

Evidence suggests Jayda and Jace’s case was extreme. According to police reports and court records, the Quades said, both children were treated at birth in the neonatal intensive care unit for drug withdrawal.

Police removed them and two older siblings from their home in October 2014 when a neighbor called to report the children were walking outside either naked or in diapers, the Quades said. The couple said police reports detailed unsafe, unhealthy living conditions in the home.

Jayda and Jace were brought to the home of Lon and Laura Yoki, licensed foster parents who live by Pike Lake.

“Jace and Jayda were probably two of the saddest children that have ever entered our home,” Laura Yoki said in a phone interview. “We got them right before Halloween. … When you look at their pictures, they were just blank faces.”

The Quades came into the story later that winter, when Laura Yoki brought another foster child into the emergency room at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where Saundra Quade was working as a registered nurse. Saundra and the Yokis had connections from way back, and the two women started getting reacquainted. Saundra expressed interest in the Yokis’ foster parenting. Laura told Saundra about the brother and sister in their care who needed someone to adopt them.

The Quades headed out for a vacation in Mexico the next day, and, Saundra said, “I really didn’t think much more about it.”

But when they returned, the conversation resumed, although each woman says the other initiated it.

“She said I got it OK’d with the social worker; I just feel you have to meet these kids,” Saundra Quade said of her conversation with Laura Yoki.

‘MOMMA,’ ‘DADDY’

It wasn’t as if the Quades had never considered adoption. During eight years that they lived in Coon Rapids, Minn., they looked into the idea and even took classes, Justin said. But in 2013, the Hermantown natives moved back to the area and focused on new jobs and a new life in their home in the country.

But the Quades agreed to take the children for short visits in March 2015, and a strong connection quickly developed.

“It’s almost like they picked us,” Justin said.

Once, when Saundra dropped the children off at the Yokis, Jayda “threw herself down on the kitchen floor of the foster home and started screaming and calling me Momma,” she said. Another time, as Justin was getting ready to go bowling, she called him “Daddy” twice.

“She’s all the sudden blurting out ‘Momma’ and ‘Daddy,’ and we’re like: How does she even know these words?” Justin said.

At the end of the third weekend, the Yokis were preparing to leave on a vacation, and the Quades decided to make a lifelong commitment to the children. Although their plan from the start was to adopt, they first had to be licensed as foster parents. Saundra, still working in the ER at the time, and Justin, a conductor for the Canadian National Railway, took night classes at the Government Services Center in Duluth to meet the requirements.

They were “fast-tracked,” Justin said, and given credit for the adoption classes they already had taken. They credit Katie Bates, a St. Louis County social worker, for paving the way.

“Katie’s awesome,” Justin said. “She said … ‘I will do whatever I have to do to keep these kids here.’ ”

The children came with needs beyond those of other children their ages. They had to be brought up to date on their shots, Saundra said. Jayda had developed hearing loss and a speech problem having suffered from such severe ear infections as a baby that “it was like petrified tissue in her ear,” Justin said.

Jayda also has a scar on the backside of one leg consistent with infection from third-degree burns, he said. The source isn’t certain, but the scar has the shape of an iron.

‘TIME AND LOVE’

Today, though, the children show no signs of trauma, or of blank, emotionless faces. Jace is all boy, constantly moving and spreading out his superhero toys on the floor. Jayda — affectionate, with a joyous smile — is enrolled in dance and will be adding soccer soon, her parents said.

Neither is shy around visitors.

“They both were potty trained by 2½,” Saundra said. “All we did was time and love, and they’re absolutely bright. It’s just crazy to think of where they come from. … Everybody that interacts with them says how happy and smart they are.”

But many children available for adoption from the state come with long-term special challenges, Koppel said. More than half have a physical, mental, emotional or behavioral disability.

The Yokis adopted three children who originally came to them for foster care, and all three of them have special needs, Laura said. In addition, they currently have six foster children in their home — and all nine are 7 or younger. They are licensed for five foster children, but “we have a variance,” Laura said. “We always have a variance.’

The Yokis went into foster parenting when their three biological children were grown, Laura said. They had a big house on a 20-acre farm and, at the time, Laura was offering child care day and night in their home. They decided to try foster parenting.

‘YOU FALL IN LOVE’

But Lon, now 58, and Laura, 41, never intended to adopt any of the children they cared for.

“You don’t think: I’m going to adopt you,” Laura said. “You fall in love, and then when it does come time for them to go up for adoption you know that you have to be their mom forever.”

That happens a lot, Koppel said.

“In my experience there are a lot of people I have known who have become foster parents and then adopt,” he said. “Because you think you just want to foster that 14-year-old, but you decide you fall in love with him or her and you want to adopt them.”

Sixty percent of the foster children available for adoption are in sibling groups and would need to be adopted together, Koppel said. Some prospective parents want a sibling group, some want an individual child and some are open to anything, he said.

Last year, a childless couple adopted a five-sibling group. “So they went from zero to five very quickly,” Koppel said.

The Department of Human Services, which has been observing National Adoption Month in November, has a primary criteria when screening parents interested in adopting, he said.

“We want the family to be aware of the needs of that child,” Koppel said. “But the bottom line is really a stable and loving family is what we want for every child.”

LIFESTYLE CHANGES

Bringing two young children into their empty nest has meant lifestyle changes for the Quades.

They had nothing in their home for small children but were overwhelmed by donations of cribs, clothing, toys, dressers and other items from family and friends, they said.

Justin’s “man cave” is destined to become a playhouse. Saundra changed jobs, employed now as a clinical care manager for Aetna Insurance so she can work from home.

Saundra spent two weeks in Ohio earlier this month to train for the new job. That was a period of time when Raymond the boxer puppy had surgery to remove part of a toy he’d swallowed and Jace had a cast on his leg to correct a limp.

“The last two weeks were an adventure for me,” Justin said with a wry grin. “But we’ve got a ton of friends and family. We’re not doing this by ourselves.”

Both have had colleagues ask them about adopting foster children.

“And I tell them the truth,” Justin said. “I mean, it’s chaos. When you start out it’s tough.”

But worth it, the Quades say.

“Now we can’t imagine not having them,” Saundra said. “It’s life-changing. You have to know 100 percent that this is what you’re doing, especially when they’re that little and you’re our age. But they’re amazing kids.”

