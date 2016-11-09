Olson, 46, executive director of the First Witness Child Advocacy Center, received more than 56 percent of votes cast Tuesday, according to unofficial results posted on the Duluth City Clerk’s website. Olson won in nine of the 10 precincts in the district that runs from Lincoln Park to Fond du Lac.

Fosle, 55, Duluth city councilor and bus route coordinator for the Duluth school district, had just under 43 percent.

Olson will replace two-term incumbent Chris Dahlberg who chose not to seek re-election for the county’s Third District. She credited her broad victory to hard work and door knocking across the district by herself and her campaign volunteers.

“I actually came to people's doors and talked to them. I’ve spent my whole life listening to people’s problems and trying to solve them and I think people connected to that,” Olson said.

She said her priority on the board will be “taking care of people.”

“Making sure that we take care of people who need help but doing it in a fiscally responsible manner,” she said. “And I want to speak up for western Duluth. People here want to make sure we aren’t being left out, that our voice is heard. I’m going to make sure that happens.”

Fosle will remain on the Duluth City Council where he is in in the first year of a four year term.

On the Iron Range, in the county’s District 7 race, Chisholm Mayor Michael Jugovich, 45, defeated Melissa Scaia, 42, a Hibbing-based advocate for domestic violence victims, in a close race.

With all precincts reporting early Wednesday, Jugovich had received just over 52 percent of the vote to about 47 percent for Scaia.

Jugovich will replace longtime incumbent Steve Raukar of Hibbing, who is retiring after serving on the county board since the 1980s.

Olson joins what had been an all-male county board for the past four years.

“I think it was time for a wider representation on the board,” Olson said. “We need a variety of opinions and I don’t think we were seeing that.”

County Commissioner Patrick Boyle, who represents eastern Duluth, said that’s less important than Olson’s skills learned from running a non-profit business.

“I think what she (Olson) really brings to the board is that she has a great sense of the key county issues like human services and out of home placement. She’s knows the issues and she's going to hit the ground running in January,” said Boyle. “She also knows the players at the state level and I think that’s key. We, as the county, need to establish a better relationship with our state delegation in St. Paul.”

Boyle easily won re-election over challenger Linda Ross Sellner for the 2nd District seat that covers eastern Duluth. Boyle landed more than 66 percent of the votes cast Tuesday to Seller's 33 percent with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Duluth City Clerk’s website. It will be Boyle’s second term.

Incumbent Pete Stauber of Hermantown also easily won his second term by easily defeating Todd Youngberg of Proctor for the 5th county board district that covers Hermantown, Proctor, Rice Lake and the townships that ring Duluth. Stauber took 78 percent of the vote to Youngberg's 21 percent.