Beth Olson tops Jay Fosle for county board seat

Olson, 46, executive director of the First Witness Child Advocacy Center, received 56 percent of votes cast Tuesday, not including early or absentee votes. Olson won in nine of the 10 precincts in the district that runs from Lincoln Park to Fond du Lac.

Fosle, 55, Duluth city councilor and bus route coordinator for the Duluth school district, had just under 44 percent.

Olson will replace two-term incumbent Chris Dahlberg who chose not to seek re-election for the county’s Third District. She credited her broad victory to hard work and door knocking across the district by herself and her campaign volunteers.

“I actually came to people's doors and talked to them. I’ve spent my whole life listening to people’s problems and trying to solve them and I think people connected to that,’’ Olson said.

She said her priority on the board will be “taking care of people.”

“Making sure that we take care of people who need help but doing it in a fiscally responsible manner,’’ she said. “And I want to speak up for western Duluth. People here want to make sure we aren’t being left out, that our voice is heard. I’m going to make sure that happens.”

On the Iron Range, in the county’s District 7 race, Melissa Scaia, 42, a Hibbing-based advocate for domestic violence victims, was facing Chisholm Mayor Michael Jugovich, 45.

The winner will replace longtime incumbent Steve Raukar of Hibbing who is retiring after serving on the county board since the 1980s.

If Scaia prevails, the two women join what had been an all-male county board for the past four years and could change the balance of power on some issues.

“I think it was time for a wider representation on the board,’’ Olson said. “We need a variety of opinions and I don’t think we were seeing that.”

Olson replaces Dahlberg, one of the board’s more conservative members, and along with Scaia and Duluth's Patrick Boyle and Frank Jewell, give lefter-leaning commissioners a 4-3 edge to at least non-mining issues that divide the board.

“I think what she really brings to the board is that she has a great sense of the key county issues like human services and out of home placement. She’s knows the issues and she's going to hit the ground running,’’ said Boyle. “She also knows the players at the state level and I think that’s kety. We, as the county, need to establish a better relationship with our state delegation in St. Paul.”

Boyle easily won reelection over challenger Linda Ross Sellner for the second district seat that covers eastern Duluth. Boyle landed more than 66 percent of the votes cast Tuesday to Seller's less than 33 percent with all precincts reporting, not including early and absentee ballots. It will be Boyle’s second term.

Incumbent Pete Stauber of Hermantown also easily won his second term by easily defeating Todd Youngberg of Proctor for the fifth district county board district that covers Hermantown, Proctor, Rice Lake and the townships that ring Duluth.