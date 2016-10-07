Linda Ross Sellner says she has no big personal beef with County Commissioner Patrick Boyle, but that didn’t stop her from filing to run against him for the county board seat that covers the eastern Duluth neighborhoods.

Instead, Ross Sellner says she’s running to draw attention to a single issue — human-caused climate change.

“I may not win. But I’m going to get the message of climate change out and how we need to deal with it,” she said. “My goal is to get people to put climate change in their agendas; how we are dealing with it at the local level, in local decisions.”

She has described herself as a Green Party candidate even though the county positions are nonpartisan. And Ross Sellner vowed that everything she votes on will be viewed through an eye toward how it will impact climate change.

Ross Sellner say she's a “scientist at heart” and has an attention to detail not often seen with local officials.

“I promise to read everything that is put in front of me as a commissioner,” she said. “In the time I’ve spent serving on commissions … you can tell when people are not prepared to do the work. That won’t be me.”

Boyle is seeking his second term on the board after winning a special election in January 2014 to fill the seat vacated by Steve O’Neil, who had died from cancer the year before. Boyle, who was serving on the Duluth City Council the time, crushed former City Councilor Jim Stauber by a 65-to-35 percent margin.

Since then Boyle has quietly developed his position as chairman of the board's Health and Human Services Committee and has been instrumental in trying to deal with the current onslaught of human-service problems brought on by an increase in need from across the county.

His top concern is how to bring down the cost of out-of-home placements for vulnerable children across the county. That one service now takes up more than $1 out of every $10 in property taxes paid, Boyle has noted. There were 488 children on average in out-of-home placement in 2012 at a cost of $10.8 million to county taxpayers. This year that number hit 793 kids and $15 million.

“To get down to the root of the problem we have to focus on mental health first, and the opiate and heroin addiction is probably close behind,” he said. “We were the first county to come up with a dedicated mental health social worker to work with the Duluth Police Department. And we need to do more of that pre-emptive work, especially with families at higher risk of losing their children.”

The heroin and opiate crisis are worse than past drug trends or alcohol abuse because of the depth of the addiction, he noted.

“Thirty years ago you could function as an alcoholic parent. That’s not the case with opiates and heroin. You can't take care of yourself let alone your kids,’’ he said, adding that it’s now a national epidemic. “Congress, and the states, need to help out. We can't win this battle on our own as a county,” he said.

Ross Sellner said she worked well with Boyle on the city’s Public Utilities Commission. But she said she’s concerned that Boyle seems too willing to blame state regulations and unforeseeable circumstances for the county’s human service problems that are the biggest factor behind an 8.5 percent county levy budget hike proposed for 2017.

“The county board, including Patrick, seem to have completely missed what was coming at them. The state gave them extra money to deal with the problem, but they didn’t spend it fast enough. That’s not the state’s fault,” she said.

Boyle said part of the problem is how long it takes to get social service workers up to speed to work on their own. That time lag, and an increase in retirements, has spurred a gap between workers and need, even when the money was available for new hires.

“There’s no doubt there was some surprise to us, to the board. But when you have a 45 percent increase in neglect cases from one year to the next, we didn't see that coming. I don’t think anyone saw that coming,” Boyle said. “But I’m actually optimistic in that our community is working for a public private solution to keep the out of out emergency rooms and jail cells. Waiting until they are in jail or in the hospital is not cost effective and it's not solving the problem.”

St. Louis County Board District 2

Patrick Boyle

AGE: 42

OCCUPATION: Nurse Practitioner for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

EDUCATION: Graduated from Superior Senior High School, attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior and graduated in 1997 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a nursing degree. Master’s Degree as a Nurse Practitioner from the College of St. Catherine.

ELECTED/CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Duluth City Councilor, 2010-2014, county board 2014-to-present.

ENDORSEMENTS: Duluth DFL party; AFSCME; Duluth Building Trades; Duluth Central Labor Body; Duluth News Tribune.

FAMILY: Married to Jennifer; two daughters, Mary age 10, and Clare age 7.

WEBSITE: boyleforcounty.com and Facebook at Patrick Boyle For St. Lous County Board.

Linda Ross Sellner