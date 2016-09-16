A 23-year-old Duluth man is in jail after allegedly leading authorities on a 60-mile pursuit across parts of St. Louis and Carlton counties in a stolen vehicle early Friday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies observed a vehicle with no license plates traveling in excess of 90 mph westbound on Martin Road at about 2 a.m. The driver of the vehicle — which authorities said had been reported stolen from Hermantown and which had fled from Duluth police officers the previous night — traveled through stop signs and ignored initial attempts by deputies to conduct a traffic stop.

“The driving conduct was considered an imminent threat to public safety,” the sheriff's office reported.

The pursuit continued west across southern St. Louis County to Floodwood, and then southbound on State Highway 73 into Carlton County where a Carlton County deputy was able to successfully deploy a tire-deflation device on the suspect vehicle. Floodwood police, Hermantown police and the Minnesota State Patrol also assisted in the pursuit.

The suspect, who has not yet been formally charged, is being held at the St. Louis County Jail and has a lengthy criminal history, authorities said. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.