Franken apologizes, vows to regain Minnesotans' trust

The statement on Thanksgiving, reported by the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio, was issued after a week in which four women accused Franken of groping and other inappropriate behavior.

A spokesman for Franken told the Star Tribune that the senator has no plans to resign.

Radio host Leeann Tweeden came forward last week with allegations that Franken had kissed and groped her without her consent during a 2006 USO tour.

Then, on Monday, Lindsay Menz accused Franken of groping her at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

Late Wednesday, two unnamed women came forward accusing Franken of grabbing their buttocks on separate occasions during his first campaign for the Senate, the Huffington Post reported.

In one case, the alleged inappropriate touching happened while the woman was posing for a photo with Franken in 2007, the Huffington Post reported. The other incident allegedly happened during a 2008 Democratic fundraiser in Minneapolis.

The women spoke on condition of anonymity because of fears of online harassment or effects on their jobs, the Huffington Post reported. In a statement in response to those two allegations, Franken said he did not remember those campaign events and said "it's difficult to respond to anonymous accusers."

Franken had issued an apology to Tweeden on Nov. 16 and at the time called for a Senate ethics investigation of his actions in that case.

"I respect women. I don't respect men who don't. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed," Franken wrote on Nov. 16.

In a statement to CNN on Monday about the allegations from Menz, Franken said: "I take thousands of photos at the State Fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't remember taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected."

Thursday's statement didn't directly address the two latest accusations, but Franken said he's met thousands of people at events.

"I'm a warm person; I hug people. I've learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many," he said, according to MPR News.

Franken vowed to be "much more careful and sensitive."

"I feel terribly that I've made some women feel badly, and for that I am so sorry," he wrote.

Franken has not appeared in public since the first accusation was made a week ago. A Franken spokesman told the Star Tribune that the senator will speak with the media this weekend.

The Washington Post contributed to this report.