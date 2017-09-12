Incumbents advance in Duluth City Council primary

There, At Large councilors Zack Filipovich and Barb Russ, with 3,859 and 2,797 votes respectively, will be joined by challengers Janet Kennedy (2,462 votes) and Rich Updegrove (2,459 votes).

In the 4th District, Renee Van Nett came out on top with nearly 45 percent of the primary votes cast, but incumbent Howie Hanson will proceed to the general election with nearly 34 percent of the district votes, enough for a second-place finish. Meanwhile, Tom Furman was knocked out of the 4th District council race after receiving just over 21 percent of the vote.

At Large City Council candidates who did not advance in Tuesday’s primary included Jan Swanson with 1,022 votes, Brandon Sorvik with 684 votes and Rich Williams with 396 votes.

Filipovich, a 26-year-old Central Hillside resident and accountant, was the top vote-getter Tuesday night, receiving support from nearly 28 percent of At Large voters.

