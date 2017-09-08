Three vie for 4th District council seat in Duluth

Incumbent 4th District Councilor Howie Hanson, a 62-year-old online publisher and Lincoln Park resident, faces two challengers, both from Duluth Heights: Tom Furman, a 49-year-old stay-at-home father, and Renee Van Nett, a 47-year-old employment navigator for Community Action Duluth.

The top two vote-getters Tuesday advance to the general election on Nov. 7.

We put a few questions to the candidates in advance of the primary, and here's how they answered:

Q: Why do you think you would make a good city councilor?

Furman: I believe a city councilor needs to be in the position to serve the people first but also have the knowledge, skills and abilities to do the job well. As a college graduate with an MBA, I understand budgets and revenue streams. I've worked with entrepreneurs, sat on nonprofit finance committees, and advocated for students with disabilities in IEP and 504 meetings. My family and I know the challenges faced in our district because we live them, too. We drive the same (pothole-filled) roads and we pay taxes into a system where we expect an equitable return. We know the burden of not having money to save for a rainy day. My wife Jodi and I have lived in Duluth Heights since 2005. It is the only home our three daughters have known.

Hanson: I'm acutely fiscally conservative, and it's imperative that the city of Duluth holds the line on rising taxes and increasing fees. Unfortunately, only two current councilors, Councilor Jay Fosle and myself, adhere to this type of thinking on the mostly progressive-thinking nine-member council. And, quite frankly, the two challengers running against me are openly progressive and, if either of them wins the election, will only rubber-stamp administration-fed resolutions and ordinances that increase taxes and fees.

Van Nett: I think someone who believes in helping people where they are at and whatever they feel is important should be taken seriously and worked on with genuine interests. Someone who will listen and someone who is accessible so people can get their needs met. Someone willing to learn, work hard, and be there for the people and for no other reason other than to help improve people's lives. To be a true public servant!

Q: What's the biggest issue confronting Duluth, and what would you do about it?

Furman: First off, our streets and infrastructure are crumbling. The 0.5% sales tax proposal brings necessary funding into the city budget to make the improvements we need. Hopefully the referendum will pass in this election and we can begin a complete street solution in Duluth.

The second issue is income disparity. This problem affects our community as drastically as anywhere in the US. It's why we see a 10-year life expectancy drop in just a 5-mile distance. We may not have a lot of sway at the state and federal level, but we can start by being sure we fully implement a strong Earned Safe and Sick Time ordinance. Easing the burden on 46% of our working neighbors is one step toward creating a more just and civil society right here at home.

Hanson: Rising taxes and fees, including the proposed half-cent sales tax hike, will continue to chisel away at the earned income of hard-working Duluthians, especially middle-class households. Local jobs will be lost, local rents will increase and our local tourism industry (including the DECC's ability to attract national conventions) will begin to suffer greatly. The restaurant industry, which employs thousands locally, will move to self-serve as hundreds of serving jobs will be lost.

Van Nett: There are plenty of issues we are plagued with; I think public safety is something I keep my eye on and how people feel safe. I am in close contact with our public safety officials on how they make decisions and how it affects the community. I will advocate for our community members to feel safe no matter where they live in the district. I have always been an advocate of learning and asking questions on how I can be a better support for the budget when it comes to balancing and working towards better solutions to keep our public safety units supported and trained properly.

Q: What should be done to make Duluth a more attractive place to live?

Furman: We live in an amazing city. I've heard from some about hurting the golden goose of tourism, but the real golden goose for Duluth is Lake Superior, our amazing environment, and the people who live here. Lake Superior needs our protection by encouraging DNR to have an evidentiary hearing on the PolyMet permit to mine. It is easy to take for granted our beautiful natural waterways and clean environment, but just as we should protect our lake, we also need to secure a beautiful future to continue to be such a spectacular place to live, where people choose to visit from all over the world.

Hanson: We must attract new business. It's a challenging task, to be sure, but our region's economic base is old and tired. A proactive approach is to build a fiber Internet network in the Downtown Duluth, Canal Park, Lincoln Park Craft District and West Duluth Business District that will attract businesses and allow Twin Cities-area workers to work off-campus in city-operated, highly-affordable co-labs scattered throughout our city. We could market ourself as a wired city on the shore of Lake Superior, where recreation is five minutes from your front door. Duluth should strongly — and quickly — embrace the many economic development opportunities of the World Wide Web, including but not limited to health care, education and new business growth. It starts with building the fiber infrastructure while concurrently developing a strong plan to recruit new business and attract co-lab workers seeking to relocate to our neck of the woods.

Van Nett: There has been a lot of discussion on our housing stock, and the need for affordable housing; we could work a little harder on that. Duluth is amazing with its tourism, and people love coming here. There are a lot of activities for families, from the lake to the trails and Spirit Mountain. As an employment navigator I see many attractive employment opportunities; others want to earn a degree or vacation by our beautiful Lake Superior — either way I am happy to share this wonderful place I call home. People are attracted to Duluth for many reasons. They want to make sure their children are safe and in a school where they can learn, while they have this amazing job that provides for their families, and I really have had friends from elsewhere ask me how I avoid sliding into the lake in the winter. I tell them it's an acquired skill.