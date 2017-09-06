Republicans to hold state convention in Duluth

“We are excited to be heading back to Duluth for our 2018 State Convention,” said Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman Jennifer Carnahan. “Duluth represents an area of the state which will be of incredible importance in the next election cycle. The DECC did a fantastic job in 2016 and we look forward to another successful convention next June.”

Approximately 2,240 delegates from across Minnesota’s eight congressional districts will participate. Endorsements for U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, State Auditor and Attorney General will be held June 1. The governor’s endorsement will be held on June 2.

State Sen. Michelle Benson (District 31), deputy majority leader, and Rep. Jim Nash, assistant majority leader, have been selected to chair the convention.