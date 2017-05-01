Federal budget deal includes Great Lakes funding

While the Trump administration had zeroed-out the Great lakes program in its fiscal 2018 budget, House and Senate Republicans have included the money in their budget reconciliation that funds the federal government through September.

The $300 million is the same as last year’s budget. The money goes to clean up toxic hotspots, restore fish and wildlife habitat, curb invasive species and reduce contaminated runoff into the lakes.

The budget also includes $1.4 billion for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the same as last year, to help communities fix, update and repair wastewater infrastructure, and it includes $863 million for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to help communities fix, update and repair drinking water infrastructure.

“We’re pleased public officials in Congress stood up to support Great Lakes investments that are producing results for our environment and economy and resisted cuts that would only make projects more difficult and expensive to tackle,” said Todd Ambs, campaign director for the Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition.