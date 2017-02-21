Paine, Fennessey advance in Superior mayoral primary

Paine received 44 percent of the votes and Fennessey received 28 percent, according to election results from the Douglas County Clerk’s Office.

Paine and Fennessey will now move on to the April 4 general election to finish the remaining two years of retiring Mayor Bruce Hagen’s term in office.

City Plan Commissioner Kalee Hermanson, who received 15 percent in Tuesday’s primary, and Superior City Councilor Mike Herrick, who received 12 percent, did not advance, according to the election results.

Paine, 35, said the campaign is a team effort and they’re all “feeling fantastic” after the win on Tuesday night. The campaign was built on hard work and they’ll continue with that work as they head toward the general election, he said.

During his campaign, Paine has focused on the many opportunities Superior can build on to reach large goals for the city.

“It’s important to remember that it was voters that decided this and I believe that they look at our message that we want to move this city forward. We want to build a city that works for everybody and they supported it. They got behind us and we’re really excited to push forward to the general election,” said Paine, who lost his mayoral bid to Hagen two years ago.

Fennessey, 34, said “it feels good” to make it through the primary and he’s now focusing on the general election.

Fennessey, who joined the city council last year, has run a campaign on growth in terms of economic climate, housing, population and pride in the city. He said he’ll spend the next few months of the campaign getting to know residents in the community.

“It’s really just getting out there and meeting with the people, talking to the people, getting their perspective, getting their input, finding out what they need and what they want moving forward,” Fennessey said.

Meanwhile, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that in Tuesday’s lone statewide race, for Wisconsin state schools superintendent, with about half of precincts reporting, incumbent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz were on track to advance to April’s general election.

News Tribune editor Andrew Krueger contributed to this report.