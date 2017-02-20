Primary election in Wisconsin Tuesday

It's primary election day in Wisconsin, with the top two candidates in each of those races advancing to the general election on April 4.

In the lone statewide race, incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers, a former Verona School District superintendent, is seeking a third term this year. He faces opponents Lowell Holtz, a former superintendent of Beloit and Whitnall school districts, and John Humphries, a former Dodgeville School District administrator and Department of Public Instruction consultant, in Tuesday's primary.

Racine Park High School math teacher Rick Melcher also is running as a write-in candidate. The two candidates who receive the most votes will advance.

It's a nonpartisan race, but Holtz and Humphries are vying for conservative voters' support to defeat Evers, who is backed by Democrats. Melcher also is seeking largely Democratic support.

Meanwhile, in Superior, four candidates are running to finish the remaining two years of retiring Mayor Bruce Hagen's term in office; voters will reduce the field to two in Tuesday's primary.

City councilors Brent Fennessey and Mike Herrick, city Plan Commissioner Kalee Hermanson and Douglas County Board Vice Chairman Jim Paine are all vying for an opportunity to lead the city.

Read more about the mayoral candidates at superiortelegram.com, and look for election results Tuesday night at duluthnewstribune.com.

The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report.