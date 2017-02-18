It was the latest twist — punctuated by a Democratic lawmaker crashing a news conference — in an increasingly turbulent race.

At the news conference, candidate John Humphries called opponent Lowell Holtz "a liar" who is falsely blaming unnamed business leaders for Holtz's proposal for one of them to get out of the race in exchange for a six-figure, taxpayer-funded job should the other win.

Holtz later fired back, calling the event a "three-ring circus" orchestrated by Humphries.

Humphries said he called the meeting with reporters to be transparent and "clear the air" and said he had "nothing to hide." But he also again refused to identify the business leaders who could corroborate his claim.

Humphries on Friday provided reporters with emails and a timeline he said shows Holtz is lying about who came up with a December proposal under which one of the two men would exit the race in exchange for a job with the Department of Public Instruction that would pay $150,000 per year and come with full benefits and a driver should the other win.

The job offer also would have put one of them in charge of potentially five of the state's largest school districts and give him powers that do not currently exist in state law to take over districts and school boards. According to the emails, Humphries referred to the the plan as Holtz's in December.

"It's unfortunate to see Dr. Holtz continue to misrepresent who he is and how he operates," Humphries said. "If Holtz has any documentation to substantiate his claim that his proposal was, in fact, provided to him by business leaders, he should provide that. Otherwise, the preponderance of the evidence would clearly suggest that, once again, Holtz is lying."

But Holtz shot back after the news conference, saying Humphries "is focused more on the politics of personal destruction" than on improving education.

"Today's three-ring circus hosted by Mr. Humphries is another attempt to malign me and misrepresent, or more accurately lie about, this issue," Holtz said in a statement.

Democrat crashes event

Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, briefly took over Humphries' press conference to object to separate proposals from Humphries and Holtz to change the administration of low-performing schools.

"As a parent with two children who are sitting in a Madison public school right now, our schools are part of our community, and we don't want you and your corporate buddies coming into our schools and taking them over," Taylor said.

Evers' campaign used his opponents' bickering in a Friday plea for donations from supporters.

Holtz and Humphries are seeking the support of conservative voters to challenge Evers, who has support of Democrats and has been elected twice before.

The two met in December to discuss ways to work together at the request of "business leaders" both decline to identify.

Humphries said Friday that one key business leader requested to remain anonymous and declined to speak even anonymously with a reporter.

He said it was up to Holtz to reveal the business leader's name since he is tying that person to the controversial proposals. Holtz has refused to do so.

New emails revealed

The copies of emails provided by Humphries on Friday show extensive coordination by one of the alleged business leaders with Humphries who said he or she would attempt to make Holtz "the Assistant." Holtz has said he refused this offer.

In a Dec. 22 email sent a few hours before Humphries and Holtz met, the business leader — whose name was blacked out — wrote to Humphries "Good luck today in your efforts to work together. I am confident that if you can work together your chances of succeeding will increase from about 20% to about 70%."

The emails also show that Humphries was concerned in December about Holtz's proposal that one of them would take over districts in Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and potentially Green Bay if the other won the election.

"Significant elements of this would not even be possible," Humphries wrote in an email to the unnamed business leader. "I think that we could get closer to agreement if we began from the pretext of things that are possible."

Humphries has proposed his own plan for the state's lowest-performing public schools to be converted into private voucher schools or charter schools if school boards agree.

He also offered in December to consider negotiating a consulting contract with Holtz to work with him at DPI if he was elected. Humphries said Friday that Holtz never responded to that offer. On Thursday, Holtz said the offer amounted to a "bribe" to get out of the race.