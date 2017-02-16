Two town hall meetings to be held in Duluth

The first of the two sessions will be held at the Duluth Children’s Museum, 115 S. 29th Ave. West, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is being billed as a “listening session” and is hosted by state Sen. Erik Simonson, DFL-Duluth.

DFL state Reps. Liz Olson and Jennifer Schultz of Duluth and Mary Murphy of Hermantown also will take part. They’ll be joined by Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans, who will speak about Gov. Mark Dayton’s proposed 2017 state budget. A public question and comment session will follow Frans’ presentation.

The second town hall will be from 2-3 p.m. in Room 142 at the University of Minnesota Duluth School of Medicine Building, 1035 University Drive. Frans will discuss and field questions regarding public employee pension reforms included in the governor’s proposed budget. The commissioner will be joined by area leaders for the session which be held from 2-3 p.m.

Both events are open to the public.