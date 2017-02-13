Flynn’s departure marked another embarrassing setback for an administration just over three weeks old, on a subject that has for months given pause to both Democrats and Republicans — connections between Trump and Russia.

Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, who has been chief of staff of the White House National Security Council, was named the acting national security adviser while Trump determines who should fill the position. Retired Gen. David Petraeus, a former CIA director, is under consideration for the position, a White House official said.

Earlier Monday, Trump's spokesman had said the president was “evaluating” Flynn over his Russian contacts, and pointedly declined to make a public show of support for his embattled aide.

A statement from White House press secretary Sean Spicer, read to reporters crowded around his office, left Flynn's status in doubt, an hour after Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said the president had full confidence in Flynn.

Flynn had told Vice President Mike Pence he had not discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with Russian officials in the weeks before Trump took office Jan. 20, prompting Pence to defend him in subsequent television interviews.

In recent days Flynn has acknowledged he might have discussed sanctions with the Russians but could not remember with 100 percent certainty, which officials said had upset Pence, who felt he had been misled.

"Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn said in his resignation letter.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Sally Yates, the then-acting U.S. attorney general, told the White House late last month that she believed Flynn had misled them about the nature of his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

She said Flynn might have put himself into a compromising position, possibly leaving himself vulnerable to blackmail, a U.S. official said. Yates was later fired for opposing Trump's temporary entry ban for people from seven mostly Muslim nations.

Reuters contributed to this report.