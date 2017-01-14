Jennifer Holliday pulls out of Trump inaugural performance

In an open letter, Holliday apologized to the LGBT community for originally agreeing to perform. She received a backlash after it was announced that she would attend, and defended her decision in series of interviews throughout the day.

"I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our deeply polarized country," she said in the letter.

"Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence."

She cited an article in The Daily Beast, which called her decision "heartbreaking to gay fans," and retweeted news of her decision.

"I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgment, for being uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans," she wrote.

Other performers scheduled to perform include Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood.