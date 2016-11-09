Trump backers, understandably, celebrated the win and in some cases downplayed the rhetoric of the campaign.

"I think ultimately Trump is going to be very good for the country. He's not going to deport anyone who's transgender, or a Muslim — any of this scare stuff," said Israel Malachi, a lifelong Republican and former vice president of the Northern Liberty Alliance — Duluth's Tea Party chapter. "A lot of what is said in a presidential campaign is hyperbole, and it can easily be walked back a little."

Malachi said he understood how heartbroken his liberal friends are — but said he believes Trump can bring the country back together.

Members of groups the Republican nominee had singled out at various points during the campaign, though, expressed fears about the policies a Trump presidency may bring.

"Things are really, really scary right now," Ibrahim Al-Qudah, president of the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports, said Wednesday of Trump's victory. "People are frightened by the unknown. ... People are anxiously awaiting for him to maybe show some assurance; that maybe everything that was said was campaign talk, and the real presidency is a different thing."

While Clinton easily won Duluth, when the wider region is factored in — nine Northeastern Minnesota counties and seven counties in Northwestern Wisconsin — the results were nearly even:

Donald Trump: 121,816

Hillary Clinton: 121,034

The split was seen on a smaller scale in the city of Virginia, where Trump won two out of five precincts — and lost a third by just one vote.

Virginia Mayor Larry A. Cuffe Jr. said Wednesday that he'd noticed far more Trump signs, especially in rural areas, compared with open support for Clinton.

"Historically Virginia has been a Democratic community, a strong union community, but I think where we live, the permit to carry was a big issue," he said. "The gun issue is a big one for us up here on the Iron Range."

Also at issue for Iron Range folks was the mining backbone of the economy and the apparent failure of Democrats to embrace it — several Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidates on the Range lost Tuesday night. But Trump's win still came as a shock.

"I was surprised, and I think the country is surprised," Cuffe said. "We have a Republican Congress and a Republican president, so they're going to have to live up to expectations for everybody who wants these changes and wants the middle class to be strong."

That includes expectations from Republicans who supported Trump. Local GOP activist Becky Hall said watching the election results come in on Tuesday night was "nerve-racking," but she was excited and happy about the results.

But she added a note of caution.

"I hope Mr. Trump is listening to us, and there's a lot of work to be done, and we truly need to come together," Hall said. "I hope nobody gets arrogant here and cocky in the Republican Party like they have a huge mandate."

Hall said she thinks Minnesotans are concerned about Obamacare and MNsure.

"We want it repealed," she said. "It's not working. It's failing us. That's really hitting home right now."

But Terry Hill, senior adviser to the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center, said he doesn't expect the Affordable Care Act to be repealed in its entirety.

"There's certain aspects of the Affordable Care Act that we expect to continue," Hill said. "Many of those concepts were Republican as well as Democrat."

In spite of angst over premium increases, the actual cost of health care has stabilized under the Affordable Care Act, he said.

"Besides the tweaking of the Affordable Care Act, I don't know how we go back to the kind of inflation rates that we knew of before," Hill said.

John Strange, president and CEO of St. Luke's hospital, said he doesn't think the Affordable Care Act will go away under a Trump administration, but he hopes there can be regulatory reform.

"The complexity and all the billing and the paperwork and the forms — it's just incredible," he said.

New regulations for physician payments totaling 2,400 pages were published in mid-October and go in effect on Jan. 1, Strange said. "The continued series of regulations and changes is just unbelievable."

But campaign promises aren't always fulfilled in legislation, he added.

"We'll be curious and hopeful that there will be some changes in the legislation," Strange said.

Concerns about social issues

Beyond health care, Northland residents who had backed Clinton raised concerns about how Trump, his running mate Mike Pence and their administration will handle social and labor issues.

Duluth City Councilor Gary Anderson, who is gay and married to a man, said he's concerned what a Trump-Pence presidency might mean for future generations of LGBT people when it comes to marriage.

"The rhetoric that came from President-elect Trump during his campaign is not comforting to me in any way regarding my place in this community as a gay man," he said. "My sense is that if it were up to (Pence) my relationship would be under an even more direct threat."

But Anderson wasn't just concerned for the LGBT community.

"For generations we have had to fight to claim our own dignity," he said. "We are not alone in that. People of color, people in poverty, the indigenous people in this country. We all recognize our own oppression and hopefully support each other in working out of that oppression."

Alan Netland, president of the North East Area Labor Council, said the results were "disappointing," but labor would fight on.

"We're not falling under a rock," he said. "We're going to strategize and debrief and talk about what we can do different."

He praised the re-election of U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan and said the results locally were something to be proud of. But as for the presidential race:

"There's just some angry people out there," Netland said. "It's the same with Mills and with Trump — they're willing to chance it on anything even though these people have nothing going for them. Here we are, and now we're going to find out what he really wants to do."

Moving forward

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson noted the high voter turnout in Duluth on Tuesday, at more than 80 percent — higher than in 2012 and 2008. There is work to do, Larson said, to bring people back together after a campaign season that was "hurtful and difficult" from both sides.

Trump singled out many groups in his speeches, she said, and bringing those people together and helping them feel safe in and a part of their community will be part of the challenge moving forward.

"That's part of my task in a city that didn't overwhelmingly vote for this president," Larson said. "We need to be united from one point of the city to another."

Duluth schools superintendent Bill Gronseth said Wednesday he's taken calls from parents asking for advice on how to talk to their children about the outcome of the election.

"They have some concerns about what they have heard through this process," he said. "So we are trying to have some conversations to help parents out: to know how to comfort their kids, give them hope for the future and be proud they are from a democratic country."

Pete Stauber, a Republican who won re-election to the nonpartisan St. Louis County Board on Tuesday, said he thinks the country needs to unify behind the next president.

"I hope and pray that this nation understands that our commonalities far outweigh our differences," he said.

Republican Matt Matasich, a former Virginia city councilor and frequent candidate on the Range, lost his bid to unseat Rep. Jason Metsa in the House District 6B race by a 60-40 percent margin.

Still, as he was out collecting yard signs Wednesday, Matasich was giddy about the Trump victory and other Republican successes.

"It's fantastic," he said. "When you looked at the grouping of signs put out by the DFL up here, you saw Nolan, you saw (Sen. Dave) Tomassoni and you saw Mr. Metsa. But you didn't see Hillary signs. Those were a rarity up here."

Matasich said Trump's hammering of trade issues was particularly effective on the Range, where the mining industry still is reeling from the effects of an influx of foreign steel.

"People have gotten hurt badly up here," he said. "It doesn't help to have your president, your senators and your Democratic platform being so green and against mining. This is a mining and natural resources economy up here."

Matasich said much of the Range's population is "basically conservative," and he expects that Republicans will be more competitive in future election cycles.

"We're getting stronger and stronger," Matasich said. "The base is moving up here."

News Tribune reporters Jana Hollingsworth, John Lundy, Tom Olsen and Brooks Johnson contributed to this report.