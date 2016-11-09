Anzelc, Saxhaug ousted in rural Republican landslide

In District 5B longtime state Rep. Tom Anzelc of Balsam Township was defeated by Sandy Layman, a Grand Rapids-area business consultant and longtime commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board under former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty. Green Party candidate Dennis Barsness took nearly 4.3 percent in the three-way race.

Veteran DFL Sen. Tom Saxhaug of Grand Rapids was toppled by Grand Rapids gun shop owner Justin Eichorn for Senate District 5.

Both DFLers succumbed to a noticeable shift of voters in Itasca and Cass County — indeed rural counties statewide — away from Democrats and toward Republicans, including Donald Trump, who won the county by a 54 to 37 percent margin over Hillary Clinton and in Cass County Trump won by a 62-to-31 percent margin. Barack Obama won Itasca County by nearly a 10-point margin in 2012 when both DFL lawmakers easily won re-election over Republicans.

Eichorn won by a closer margin, 50.6 to 49.2 percent over Saxhaug in the district that covers much of Itasca and Cass counties and part of Beltrami County.

"We had an early sense that there was a movement in this direction'' away from the DFL, Layman told the News Tribune Wednesday. "In my race, the feeling we got early on, knocking on people's doors, was pointing in this direction. I couldn't help but feel confident."

Layman said that voters in her district were upset at Gov. Mark Dayton and MNsure costs rising, upset at DFL spending priorities and that there was "definitely an anti-Hillary movement up here."

"People felt that they weren't being represented. That they weren't being heard," she said.

Layman said her history of working with the Iron Range delegation of state lawmakers, when she was IRRRB commissioner, will be a valuable asset, noting she knows and has worked well with the DFL lawmakers. She also said it will help the Range "have its voice better heard" with her being a member of the House Republican majority.

Layman noted that the same sentiment was expressed statewide, with Republicans not only holding the state House but retaking the state Senate for only the second time in decades.

Saxhaug said he felt the tide turning in recent weeks but that he didn't expect it to hit so hard, thinking he could prevail by a thin margin. But Trump became so popular in rural areas, Saxhaug added, that the president elect added 8-10 percentage points to most Republicans in state and local races, including Eichorn.

"If you look across the state, across the country, really, Republicans did better than they ever did before in areas where rural ... people live," Saxhaug said. "I'm not sure there's anything I could have done that would have made a difference. He (Trump) had that much influence."

No other surprises

State Rep. Erik Simonson easily won election to the Duluth state Senate seat, District 7, held by Roger Reinert who chose not to seek re-election. DFLer Liz Olson won her bid for the House 7B seat that Simonson is vacating.

Meanwhile in the Hibbing-Chisholm-Keewatin area state Representative District 6A race, DFLer Julie Sandstede won over Republican Robert Farnsworth by a 58.9 to 40.8 percent margin. Sandstede will replace current DFL Rep. Carly Melin of Hibbing who chose not to seek re-election.

All other DFL legislative incumbents won in Northeastern Minnesota Tuesday, one of the few strongholds for Clinton and other Democrats in Minnesota, including state Reps. Mary Murphy (District 3B), Jennifer Schultz (7A), Jason Metsa (6B), Mike Sundin (11A), Rob Ecklund (3A) as did DFL state Sens. Tom Bakk (3), Tony Lourey (11) and Dave Tomassoni (6).