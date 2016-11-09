Minnesotans favor panel for determining legislator pay

The issue was a little-discussed proposed constitutional amendment received legislative backing three years ago as some legislators wanted a way to take the decision out of partisan politics.

The issue ran under many voters' radar, with no groups organized to support or oppose it. Any ballots without a vote for or against the amendment were counted as "no" votes.

Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley, spearheaded the effort.

The amendment calls for a commission to decide every two years whether lawmakers' pay should be raised, lowered or kept as is. Now, the Legislature and governor decide that.

The $31,140-a-year pay has remained static since 1999.

Besides basic pay, representatives receive $66 a day when on the job, and senators get $86. They also may get payments for housing and other expenses.

In other states, pay ranges from very little to more than $100,000 a year in California.