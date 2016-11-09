Also defeated Tuesday: Incumbent DFL state Sen. Tom Saxhaug, who lost to Republican challenger Justin Eichorn in District 5.

In District 5B, which covers parts of Itasca and Cass counties, Layman garnered 54 percent of the vote to 42 percent for Anzelc and 4 percent for Green Party candidate Dennis Barsness.

During the campaign, Layman touted her small-business background and experience as commissioner of the IRRRB under Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty. She blamed the state’s DFL party for holding down small businesses across the state with high taxes and health care costs and for opposing copper mining.

Anzelc had been seeking a sixth term in the Legislature.

In District 5, which covers parts of Itasca, Cass and Beltrami counties, Eichorn narrowly defeated Saxhaug, 51 percent to 49 percent. Saxhaug was first elected to the seat in 2002.

Eichorn, whose family owns and operates Glen's Army Navy gun and sporting goods store in Grand Rapids, said during the campaign that economic development efforts have been sluggish and that the area lacks opportunities for young people.

District 6

Julie Sandstede, a teacher living in Hibbing, kept the open House District 6A seat in DFL hands, defeating Republican Rob Farnsworth 59 percent to 41 percent.

Incumbent Rep. Carly Melin wasn’t seeking re-election this year.

Sandstede had said that jobs, education and health care are her top priorities.

Rep. Jason Metsa, DFL-Virginia, won re-election in House District 6B on the Iron Range, defeating Republican challenger, Matt Matasich of Virginia 60 percent to 40 percent.

Metsa said previously that he was seeking re-election because he has topics he would like to continue to work on, including passing paid family leave legislation.

Longtime Iron Range legislator Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, will return to the Capitol after defeating Republican challenger Skeeter Tomczak in District 6, 63 percent to 37 percent.

Tomassoni previously told the News Tribune that he’s seeking his sixth term in District 6 because his work for the state isn’t finished and his seniority and experience will help.

“It is very important in knowing your way around the Legislature and having the ability to get things done. I think I have a proven record of being able to work with both sides of the aisle, and in today’s divisive type of politics, I think that’s very important,” he said.

District 3

International Falls DFLer Rob Ecklund defeated Tom Long on Tuesday, to serve his first full term representing House District 3A, which covers all of Koochiching and Cook counties, most of Lake County and the northern third and eastern townships in St. Louis County. He was elected last year in a special election to replace long-term Rep. Dave Dill, who passed away in 2015.

Ecklund has said that the biggest issues facing the district are the crumbling transportation infrastructure, affecting the timber and tourism industries and residents' travel, as well as struggling rural schools.

Rep. Mary Murphy, the third-longest-serving active member of the Minnesota Legislature, will return to represent House District 3B, which represents Hermantown, Proctor, Rice Lake, Duluth's northern neighborhoods and the Two Harbors area. She defeated Republican challenger Timothy Brandon on Tuesday.

Murphy has said that she's reinvigorated by the work in St. Paul and can still contribute to the statewide debate on issues such as education finance and ethics, as well as carrying local legislation, such as the Hermantown community wellness center funding.

District 3 incumbent Sen. Tom Bakk will return to the Capitol, defeating Republican challenger Jennifer Havlick.

District 11

Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick, will return to St. Paul after defeating Republican candidate Michael Cummins in District 11, 54 percent to 45 percent in the district that includes Carlton and Pine counties, and portions of St. Louis and Kanabec counties.

Lourey, first elected in 2006, previously told the Pine Journal that the top two issues are addressing the mental health crisis and advancing a plan for transportation funding.

In House District 11A, DFL Rep. Mike Sundin won re-election in the district that includes all of Carlton County, along with two townships in northern Pine County and a portion of south-central St. Louis County. He previously told the Pine Journal that the top two issues facing Minnesota are passing an equitable, comprehensive transportation plan and addressing mental health needs.