Nolan holds edge late in 8th

The campaign parties were 12 miles apart on Minnesota Highway 371. As Mills supporters cheered wildly for Donald Trump’s successes throughout the evening, their own race brought more tepid responses. Nolan, wearing a sweater, lounged around and talked casually with supporters.

“What is amazing about the race is how vastly we’re outperforming Hillary Clinton,” said Nolan spokesman Bennett Smith.

Nolan entered the late stages of the evening vacillating between an 8,000 and 10,000-vote lead over Mills. Nolan was well on his way to surpassing his vote total from 2014, when he beat Mills by 1.4 percentage points with 129,000 votes.

“I’ve still got a lot of things on the agenda I want to get done,” said the 72-year-old Nolan, a two-time incumbent who was 5-1 in Congressional elections entering the night, dating back to his first run for the office in the 1960s. “One of them is reversing Citizens United,” Nolan added, referring to the Supreme Court decision that validated corporate personhood and helped contribute to the wild campaign spending. Roughly $22 million was cast into the 8th District — the most expensive election for House of Representatives in the country.

Mills, 44, hadn’t conceded anything late in the evening.

“We know our part of Minnesota is suffering,” he said earlier in the evening. “We have such great economic potential. … We don’t stimulate the economy from Washington down; we do it from Main Street up.”

When asked if Trump’s success helped, Mills said “most definitely.” But while states surrounding Minnesota went the way of the Republican presidential nominee, Minnesota wasn’t as “in play” for Trump as Mills first suspected early in the evening.

Instead, Nolan’s voters — spurred by rallies with heavy hitters like Vice President Joe Biden and populist icon Bernie Sanders — appeared to get out.

“We feel good about turnout,” Smith said. “Early vote should be good for us. Turnout on campuses was high.”

Through three recent elections beginning in 2012, Nolan appeared to prove able to survive having to work the line between miners and environmentalists, particularly on the prospect of precious metals mining on the Iron Range. It’s been a 10-year process to get to last week’s submission of Poly Met’s application to mine; Nolan grew so weary of the slow-to-unfold process, he told the News Tribune in 2016 that he brought together regularly in conference call the myriad environmental and jurisdictional agencies to hold their feet to the fire on incremental deadlines.

Nolan was also credited this summer with helping turn around a depressed iron mining industry, famously bringing President Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough to the Iron Range in a move that preceded 1,000 workers going back to work. Also, Nolan’s lobbying to increase tariffs on imported steel products that were ruining the domestic iron ore market coincided with McDonough’s arrival.

For his efforts, Nolan retained the support of steelworkers, skilled labor tradesmen and Iron Range mayors in 2016. Meanwhile, Mills appealed to law enforcement, small businesses and socially conservative voters in the exurbs.

“We got the policy right,” Mills said of his anti-Affordable Care Act, pro-gun platform. “We put a great team together and we’ve got a great ground game.”

A liberal Democrat, Nolan favors furthering health care reform to a single-payer system and emphasized that point recently at a Duluth campaign rally, appearing alongside Biden. Nolan raised his profile this year on “60 Minutes,” calling for campaign finance reform that would eliminate the practice of federal lawmakers “dialing for dollars.”

“Mills has been writing out checks a half-million dollars at a time out of his own fat checkbook,” Nolan said. “I’ve got somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000 individual contributors … people have just chipped in in ways that are unparalleled.”

On the other side, Mills’ refueled political ambition was buoyed by the tight result during his first run for public office.

Mills, 44, has said repeatedly that Nolan rode Sen. Al Franken’s coattails to election last time and that with no other top-of-ballot state races this time, Hillary Clinton would provide no such cover.

“He has been in elected office longer than I’ve been alive,” Mills said. “He is a tough adversary, but he gets the policy wrong.”

The scion of the family that launched Mills Fleet Farm into a regional retail power, Mills saw his time freed after the business sold early this year. Richer for it, Mills loaned the campaign $1.8 million of his own money to help blanket the 8th District with his message. Mills won the endorsement of law enforcement and small business associations. Nolan won approval from steelworkers, union tradesman and the Iron Range mayors.

Eastern Minnesota’s 8th District voted Democrat for decades before redistricting ushered in a more competitive era — one that saw Republican Chip Cravaack bring a sudden end to Jim Oberstar’s 36-year career in the House in 2010.

The 17-county district now runs from the Canadian border down through Democratic strongholds on the Iron Range and in Duluth to the exurbs — places such as Isanti and Chisago counties that form a rim of mostly socially conservative voters outside the Twin Cities.

“I’m one of 10 best (Congressmen) in country — the second best among all 188 Democrats and the best in Minnesota,” Nolan said, citing past accolades. “He’s going to have to be pretty darn good to beat that, especially since he’s never been on a town board, city council or a state legislator or played a leadership role in a community organization.”