First vote tally mileposts give edge to Mills in 8th

The most expensive House race in the country with $22.5 million worth of campaign and independent money spent on the 8th District, the vote tallies were trickling in as both candidates braced for what could be a long night.

“We feel like it’s neck and neck,” Mills spokesman Troy Young said.

The toss-up race found the candidates both appealing to voters and defending themselves against relentless attack ads on television and in mailboxes.

“I feel good; we’ve done a good job providing effective leadership on things that are important to the 8th District,” Nolan said shortly before polls closed Tuesday. “It’s time for the voters to decide.”

The candidates and their election-day parties are watching results unfold 12 miles apart along Minnesota Highway 371 in the Brainerd Lakes area. Both men make their homes in the area. Mills said he was “cautiously optimistic,” meeting the media after polls closed.

“We got the policy right; we put a great team together and we’ve got a great ground game,” Mills said.

Nolan, 72, is 5-1 in Congressional elections and is seeking his third-straight election victory after having defeated Mills in 2014 by a narrow 1.4-percent margin.

A liberal Democrat, Nolan favors furthering health care reform to a single-payer system and emphasized that point recently at a Duluth campaign rally, appearing alongside Vice President Joe Biden. Nolan raised his profile this year on “60 Minutes,” calling for campaign finance reform that would eliminate the practice of federal lawmakers “dialing for dollars.”

“Mills has been writing out checks a half-million dollars at a time out of his own fat checkbook,” Nolan said. “I’ve got somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000 individual contributors … people have just chipped in in ways that are unparalleled.”

On the other side, Mills’ refueled political ambition was buoyed by the tight result during his first run for public office.

Mills, 44, has said repeatedly that Nolan rode Sen. Al Franken’s coattails to election last time and that with no other top-of-ballot state races this time, Hillary Clinton would provide no such cover.

“He has been in elected office longer than I’ve been alive,” Mills said. “He is a tough adversary, but he gets the policy wrong.”

The scion of the family that launched Mills Fleet Farm into a regional retail power, Mills saw his time freed after the business sold early this year. Richer for it, Mills loaned the campaign $1.8 million of his own money to help blanket the 8th District with a pro-gun, anti-Affordable Care Act message. Mills won the endorsement of law enforcement and small business associations. Nolan won approval from steelworkers, union tradesman and the Iron Range mayors.

Eastern Minnesota’s 8th District voted Democrat for decades before redistricting ushered in a more competitive era — one that saw Republican Chip Cravaack bring a sudden end to Jim Oberstar’s 36-year career in the House in 2010.

The 17-county district now runs from the Canadian border down through Democratic strongholds on the Iron Range and in Duluth to the exurbs — places such as Isanti and Chisago counties that form a rim of mostly socially conservative voters outside the Twin Cities.

The candidates and their messengers have squabbled since September over mining, foreign trade and health care. Negative ads have cast Nolan as anti-patriotic — soft on guns, terror and refugees. His wife, Mary, contrasted the negativity by appearing in ad titled “My Guy.”

Meanwhile, Mills taped strong YouTube video rebukes of exaggerated claims that portray him as a job exporter who wants to privatize everything from international “free trade” to Social Security and Medicare.

Prior to this election, Mills cut his long hair that drew attention in his first campaign. With the tighter coif also came a more nimble political repertoire as a stronger debater and better relater who attempted to level the playing field in the candidates’ battle for the affections of the middle class. Mills notably appeared in television ads featuring junkyards and a narration about how he grew up pulling parts for his family’s automobile dealership. Both men seemed to like to appear as blue collar as possible in their representations to the voting public.

“I’m one of 10 best (Congressmen) in country — the second best among all 188 Democrats and the best in Minnesota,” Nolan said, citing past accolades. “He’s going to have to be pretty darn good to beat that, especially since he’s never been on a town board, city council or a state legislator or played a leadership role in a community organization.”

Nolan authored legislation in his most recent term that took logging trucks out of downtown Duluth and put them onto Interstate 35 until Carlton. He was lauded in the affected circles. Mills countered that Nolan took credit for something Cravaack started.

After their debate in Duluth in September, the two candidates who could disagree about anything talked about how they were committed to competing in a friendly manner. The money and the ads intensified and betrayed that truce. Mills said he too would consider campaign finance reform.

“I am open to reform,” Mills said, “as long as it doesn’t infringe on other people’s rights.”