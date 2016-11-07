If you have problems voting, these hotlines are here to help

As the heated presidential campaign comes to a close, media reports suggest large numbers of untrained partisan poll monitors could lead to episodes of voter intimidation and other polling-place problems on Election Day.

In addition, the widespread closure of polling sites could create long lines for voters. Among the resources:

—Your state

Each state and the District of Columbia will operate a voter hotline for people to report problems or suspicious election-related activity. Look them up at the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Complaints of polling place disruptions should be reported to on-site officials. For complaints related to violence, threats or intimidation at polling places, contact local police by calling 911.

—U.S. Department of Justice

The civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice will field complaints about possible violations of federal voting laws at (800) 253-3931 or (202) 307-2767. A TTY line — (202) 305-0082 — is available for people who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired.

Complaints can also be faxed to (202) 307-3961, emailed to voting.section@usdoj.gov or filed online at the Justice Department website at justice.gov/crt/votercomplaint.

Complaints about election fraud are handled by the 94 U.S. attorneys’ offices, the FBI and the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section. To make a complaint, call (202) 514-1412.

Phone numbers for U.S. attorneys’ offices are available at justice.gov/usao/find-your-united-states-attorney. Numbers for local FBI offices are available at fbi.gov/contact-us.

—Election Protection Coalition

In addition, the nonpartisan Election Protection Coalition will operate a national hotline — (866) OUR-VOTE, or (866) 687-8683 — staffed by trained volunteers who can assist voters in every state with questions or concerns about their rights.

The hotline is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. local time today in most areas. On Tuesday, the hotline will be staffed from 30 minutes before polls open to 30 minutes after they close in your state.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the hotline will operate from noon to 6 p.m. EST.

It will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST on Friday and Nov. 14-18. The hotline will again be staffed on Nov. 21 and 22, but the hours have not been determined.

At all other times, calls to the hotline will be answered by voicemail. Expect a return call in one to two business days.

—In English and Spanish

An Election Protection partner hotline, (888) Ve-Y-Vota, hosted by NALEO Educational fund is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Voters can receive assistance in English and Spanish.

—In Asian languages

Voters who speak an Asian language can receive assistance through another hotline, (888) API-VOTE, hosted by APIAVote and Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC. Staffers can provide assistance in English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Bengali, Urdu, Hindi and Tagalog seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

—Arab American Institute

The Arab American Institute’s #YallaVote hotline, (844) 418-1682, provides bilingual assistance in English/Arabic languages.

—True the Vote

True the Vote, a conservative voter’s rights group, provides an online app — votestand.com — to report possible election fraud.