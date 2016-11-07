Hubbub at the Radisson

Last Wednesday, it was a bear who hung out for hours in a tree along First Street, next to the hotel, drawing a steady stream of onlookers.

On Monday, the wild world of politics was on display as the motorcade for Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican nominee for vice president, lined up in the alley at the Radisson, where Pence and his entourage had spent the night and were treated to a beautiful sunrise over Lake Superior.

Security personnel could be seen sweeping the area and checking underneath vehicles leading up to Pence’s departure at about 9:15 a.m. for the Duluth airport, where he spoke at a rally before heading to later events in Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.