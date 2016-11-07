Pence was introduced by 8th Congressional District Republican candidate Stewart Mills.

"I do believe my running mate literally embodies the spirit of America - and if I can say, the spirit of the people of Minnesota," Pence said of Trump, with his campaign plane as a backdrop. "Strong, independent, freedom-loving, optimistic."

A few hundred people had already assembled at the hangar well ahead of Pence's arrival; the gathering started with a prayer and the crowd singing the national anthem. Becky Hall of Duluth came with her 15-year-old son.

"I'm here to support Donald Trump. I think that he's a fighter and I believe he can make America great again," she said. "I think he's going to win the 8th District."

Luke LaMaster, 17, was also at the venue and said of the GOP campaign: "It's a movement, and I'm here to support Donald Trump and Mike Pence for president."

Narrowing polls have caused the Trump campaign to view Minnesota in a new light.

"They see that it's in play. They see that it's winnable," Andy Post, Minnesota communications director for the Trump campaign, told the News Tribune.

"It's a traditionally blue state," Post said. "That's no secret."

But he said Trump campaign's message is resonating, particularly up north.

"What we're really seeing up there is a lot of Democrats voting for Trump. So we're going to win CD8 (the 8th Congressional District) pretty handily. And we're going to win the Iron Range even more handily," Post predicted. "It's very good territory for us."

