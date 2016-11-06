Polling places in Duluth
1. St. Michael's Catholic Church (lower level), 4901 E. Superior St.
2. Lakeside Presbyterian Church (lower level), 4430 McCulloch St.
3. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd (lower level), 1325 N. 45th Ave. E.
4. Faith Lutheran Church, 1814 N. 51st Ave. E.
5. Lakeview Covenant Church (lower level), 1001 Jean Duluth Road
6. Woodland Community Recreation Center, 3211 Allendale Ave.
7. Glen Avon Presbyterian Church (lower level), 2105 Woodland Ave.
8. Duluth Congregational Church (lower level), 3833 E. Superior St.
9. Pilgrim Congregational Church (lower level), 2310 E. Fourth St.
10. UMD Kirby Student Center, 1120 Kirby Drive.
11. Vineyard Christian Fellowship (auditorium), 1533 W. Arrowhead Road
12. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St.
13. Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2012 E. Superior St.
14. First Lutheran Church (lower level), 1100 E. Superior St.
15. Peace United Church of Christ (10th Ave. entrance), 1015 E. 11th St.
16. First United Methodist Church (Social Hall), 230 E. Skyline Parkway.
17. Rainbow Senior Center (auditorium), 211 N. Third Ave. E.
18. Lafayette Square (upper level), 3026 Minnesota Ave.
19. Duluth Public Library (Green Room), 520 W. Superior St.
20. Duluth Gospel Tabernacle Church (lower level), 1515 W. Superior St.
21. Lincoln Park Senior Center (lower level), 2014 W. Third St.
22. Duluth Heights Community Recreation Center, 33 W. Mulberry St.
23. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall), 802 Maple Grove Road
24. Christ Lutheran Church (lower level), 2415 Ensign St.
25. St. Lawrence Church, 2410 Morris Thomas Road
26. Holy Family Catholic Church (social hall), 2430 W. Third St.
27. Harrison Community Club, 3002 W. Third St.
28. City Center West, 5830 Grand Ave.
29. Faith Haven (recreation room), 4901 Grand Ave.
30. Elim Lutheran Church (social hall), 6101 Cody St.
31. Bayview Heights School (media room), 8702 Vinland St.
32. Asbury United Methodist Church, 6822 Grand Ave.
33. Goodfellowship Community Club (warming area), 1242 88th Ave. W.
34. Stowe School (Room 27), 715 101st Ave. W.
More information
- To find your polling place in other parts of the Northeastern Minnesota, and for sample ballots, go to sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting. In Wisconsin, go to myvote.wi.gov.
- Most polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
- Find past coverage of key races at duluthnewstribune.com.