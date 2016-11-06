Trump arrives in Minnesota; thousands of supporters rally

Trump flew in from an Iowa rally Sunday afternoon to end Minnesota’s three-decade long record of voting for presidential Democrats.

“It is time for all Americans to unite and take back our government,” Trump told the crowd of supporters, some of whom had been waiting for hours to see him speak.

The venue had space for about nine thousand people. With long lines at security and difficult parking, many of the more than 17,000 people who filled out a form for tickets were unlikely to get in.

“Minnesota will be the land of 10,000 miracles,” former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann told the crowd.

The attendees were a mix of longtime Republicans, independents and those new to politics.

Ryan Hoglund, a 17-year-old from Plymouth, won’t be old enough to vote Tuesday, but is cheering for Trump anyway. He likes the Republican nominee’s positions on immigration and ISIS, and believes the businessman will come from behind to win Tuesday.

“I think Trump’s going to pull away,” Hoglund said. “He’s going to take Florida and Michigan, and I think he’s going to take Minnesota with his stop here today.”

Douglas Lanz and Peter Pentz, both 31-year-old Minneapolis entrepreneurs, both supported Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders earlier this year — they’re now Trump supporters.

“I’m voting for Trump for the same reason I voted for Bernie. TPP, NAFTA are very destructive,” said Pentz. Both men, he said, will root out corruption in politics. “Bernie and Trump represent that sea change of we need to get rid of all this stuff.”

Lanz said his switch from Sanders to Trump wasn’t hard, “after Bernie jumped on the Hillary train. As he soon as he did that, I feel like he betrayed the whole movement.”

The two said they aren’t Democrats or Republicans — both like the more Libertarian views of Ron and Rand Paul.

Supporters said Trump could win Minnesota, a state that hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972.

“I think he has a shot because of Jesse Ventura,” Pentz said, referencing the 1998 surprise win by the Independence Party governor. “Independents, they’re skeptical. They don’t listen to anybody. They don’t listen to the media the way the media wants them to. The same thing happened to Jesse Ventura.”