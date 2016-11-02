The town hall is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Friday in the Kirby Student Center's Garden Room at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Representatives from McMullin's campaign are expected to speak about the candidate during the town hall.

McMullin's goal is to block both major party nominees from receiving the necessary 270 electoral votes, according to his campaign. The candidate is focused on winning the electoral votes in Utah, where polls have him in a close race with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.