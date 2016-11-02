Town hall in Duluth to discuss independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin
A town hall is planned in Duluth on Friday for area residents to learn about independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin.
McMullin is a former senior adviser to the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs and former policy director for the U.S. House Republican Conference after spending 11 years with the CIA. McMullin, a native of Provo, Utah, declared his presidency in August. He is endorsed by the Independence Party of Minnesota and will appear on the ballot in Minnesota.
The town hall is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Friday in the Kirby Student Center's Garden Room at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Representatives from McMullin's campaign are expected to speak about the candidate during the town hall.
McMullin's goal is to block both major party nominees from receiving the necessary 270 electoral votes, according to his campaign. The candidate is focused on winning the electoral votes in Utah, where polls have him in a close race with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.