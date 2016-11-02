We talk approval ratings, political strategies - what works and what doesn’t, and we even get a little insider info on the recent Trampled by Turtles hiatus.

This week you will also notice our new segment called “On the Record” where we will share something interesting that happened during the week while we were out reporting on stories. Sticking with the political theme, Brady starts us off with something he encountered while dealing with an unnamed source.

What we are into this week: Haley Bonar’s new album, KFan radio broadcasts of the Minnesota Wild, and the Netflix documentary on Amanda Knox.

