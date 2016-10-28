Crowd gathering for Biden rally at UMD

Doors opened at 10 a.m., with Biden expected to speak around midday to support Rep. Rick Nolan, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and other Democratic candidates on the ballot on Nov. 8.

Check back for updates.

EARLIER COVERAGE

Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak in Duluth Friday, at an event aimed to rally Northland residents to support Rep. Rick Nolan, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and other Democratic candidates at the polls on Election Day.

It's the second straight election that Biden has made a trip to the region to boost Nolan, who is locked in a close rematch with Republican challenger Stewart Mills.

The vice president is scheduled to speak at Romano Gymnasium on the University of Minnesota Duluth campus around midday; and exact time was not available Thursday. Doors open at 10 a.m.; the event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required by going to dfl.org/duluth.

The maroon and pay parking lots on campus will be free and open to the public on Friday, organizers said.

The event will be held inside, but organizers advised that people dress warm for the security line outside and keep personal belongings to a minimum to speed the security checks.

Small cameras (including DSLRs) and cellphones are permitted. Umbrellas, sharp objects, weapons, water bottles, food and signs will not be permitted beyond the security checkpoint. Organizers asked that attendees not bring large bags (including backpacks), large purses or suitcases.

Find coverage of Biden's visit Friday at duluthnewstribune.com, and in Saturday's print edition.

Campaigning in the Northland

Biden's appearance in 2014 ended a decadelong drought of Duluth hosting an appearance by a sitting president or vice president; the vice president also spoke at a rally in Hibbing on that trip.

Biden did make a stop in Superior in 2012 and drove through Duluth to and from that appearance. The same year, former President Bill Clinton spoke at UMD.

But before 2014, you had to go back to September 2004 for the last time a president or vice president spoke in Duluth while in office — when then-Vice President Dick Cheney appeared at a town hall meeting at Cirrus Aircraft. In July 2004, then-President George W. Bush spoke at a rally at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Here's a list of other visits to the Northland by sitting presidents or vice presidents since 1960: