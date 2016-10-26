Tomczak, Tomassoni face off over crime, mining in 6th

Tomczak said his 14 years of experience serving in the Minnesota National Guard led him to want to represent his district at the Minnesota Capitol.

"It's not the National Guard of the '60s and '70s," he said. "We deploy all the time now, and I'm over in a third-world country, trying to build that country up. I come back, and Virginia is starting to remind me of a third-world country with the drugs and the crime, and that needs to be fixed."

Tomczak said his top priorities are to help the mines and to address drug abuse on the Iron Range. The downturn in the mining industry is hurting the region, he said, adding that the mines are "under attack" from the state and the Minnesota Legislature isn't doing anything about drug abuse in northern Minnesota. Tomczak said that is leading to more crime.

"If it gets any worse ... it's already scary up here, but it's going to be real scary up here soon," he said.

He'd like to streamline the permitting process for the mines, which hasn't been done, he said, despite the DFL's actions to do so. The permitting process takes seven to 10 years, while other states have permitting processes that last one to three years, he said.

"If we lower that permitting process, that will get PolyMet open quicker, it'll allow Hibtac to not go through a shutdown," he said. "We're one of the slowest states when it comes to permits."

Tomczak said he would like a drug rehabilitation center to be built on the Iron Range.

"When it comes to the drugs up here, first we have to admit we have a drug problem," he said.

He added that most residents say there is a problem, but Tomassoni isn't doing anything to address it at the Legislature.

Tomczak said Tomassoni's plan on drugs is to provide more education.

"But we've had the DARE program for 30 years. It doesn't fix any problems," he said.

Tomassoni said he is seeking his sixth Senate term because his work for the state isn't finished. And the experience and seniority he has can only help do that work, he said.

"It is very important in knowing your way around the Legislature and having the ability to get things done," Tomassoni said. "I think I have a proven record of being able to work with both sides of the aisle, and in today's divisive type of politics, I think that's very important."

K-12 and higher education funding remain a priority to him, particularly money for early learning opportunities. Aside from good teachers, he said, it's proven that small class sizes and "getting to kids early" matter in the education of a child, along with providing funding that helps give all kids the same chances and an equal playing field. He also wants to work to "get a handle on tuition" at state colleges and universities and make them more affordable.

What he's fought the hardest for in recent years, he said, is ensuring the state's resource-based economy is advanced.

"Between mining and ensuring the iron ore and taconite mines continue to operate, and taking them to the next step for (adding value) ... there is the precious metals industry with PolyMet and Twin Metals," Tomassoni said. "I think they both have to be developed. If we're going to have a high tech industry with our clean environment and economy, we can't do it without precious metals."

He said many industries, including those for defense and medicine, rely on precious metals.

"We have the mother lode of a (copper) deposit up here, and I think it's high time we develop it," he said.

Tomassoni, too, said drug abuse is a concern both on the Iron Range and statewide. Laws make the use and creation of it illegal, he said, but the struggle continues to prevent both. Drugs like heroin are cheap and easily found, he said, adding, "I am totally committed to trying to figure out how to stop that."

Skeeter Tomczak

Age: 31

Occupation: Minnesota National Guard

Education: Associate's degree from Mesabi Range Community and Technical College

Elected/civic experience: Volunteer for Yellow Ribbon Fund and United Veterans; hosted his own 5K race to raise funding for multiple organizations, including Minnesota Warriors, Quad Cities athletic programs, Yellow Ribbon Fund and United Veterans

Endorsements: Former U.S. Rep. Chip Cravaack

Family: Single

Website: skeetertomczak.com

Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm