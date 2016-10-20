"Such a nasty woman," he said of Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton during their final debate when she tossed off a one-liner about his ability to avoid paying federal income taxes.

"My Social Security payroll contribution will go up, as will Donald's, assuming he can't figure out how to get out of it," Clinton said at one point. "But what we want to do is to replenish the Social Security trust fund … ."

"Such a nasty woman," Trump interjected.

Social media jumped on it. Not long after the debate concluded, Planned Parenthood began offering T-shirts with "nasty woman" emblazoned on them as a fundraising tool.

It couldn't have come at a worse time for Trump. It follows on the heels of his recent imbroglio over an old hot mic recording of him making salacious remarks about women and boasting of the sexual liberties he takes. He apologized, and dismissed it as "locker-room talk."

But accounts from several women who claimed he had groped them over the years followed.

Amid all tumult, with less than three weeks remaining before Election Day, the gender gap in the race has widened to 15 points in Clinton's favor in battleground states, according to a recent CBS News poll.

Trump needs to expand his base beyond his core support. Women were one potential bloc. Like a lot of voters, many are wary of both candidates. Both are extremely unpopular.

Issues related to women figured in a lot of the talk at the debate. Trump repeated a frequent line: "Nobody has more respect for women than I do. Nobody."

But in defending himself against some of the claims against him, he attacked the women making them.

"These women … I think they want either fame or her campaign did it," he said, accusing Clinton of arranging their public statements.

"He did an extremely good job of reinforcing his base, but nothing to add to his voter pool," said Republican pollster Neil Newhouse. "No question he was more disciplined, more measured and didn't go for the bait every time that Hillary offered it up."