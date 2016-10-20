Trump twice refused to say he would honor the election results if he is not declared the winner, fomenting the idea of a rigged system in a way sure to further isolate him from many fellow Republicans who could help him close the significant gap with Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"I will tell you at the time," he told moderator Chris Wallace, an answer premised on his view that voter fraud might skew the results against him, despite scant evidence supporting such a belief.

As the debate wrapped, several of Trump's closest advisers rushed to contradict him to reporters in the spin room, a recognition of the potential damage of Trump's words. Meanwhile, his Facebook page offered its own live newscast pitched as an alternative to "biased, mainstream media reporting."

The dual scenes — taking place in the same room at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas Wednesday night — mirrored the profoundly ambiguous signals sent by the GOP nominee: Is he trying to beat Clinton or prolong his political power in defeat?

If Trump loses, said surrogate Ben Carson, "I think he'll still have influence" over the party. A senior campaign adviser said recently that Trump wants to maximize support among hardcore Republican voters to help maintain his grip over the party regardless of the outcome of the election.

On Thursday, Trump made light of his refusal.

"I want to make a major announcement today," he said during his first rally since Wednesday's debate, held at a large barn in Delaware, Ohio. "I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win."

Even as polls have showed Clinton widening her lead nationally in recent weeks, Trump has spent most of the debates defending himself while using rhetoric that may further alienate college-educated whites, Hispanics and women. The strategy has strengthened his support among Republicans at the expense of voters he needs for a victory.

Early signs indicate Trump didn't help his already perilous standing in the race. A CNN poll after the debate found that Clinton won by a margin of 52 percent to 39 percent; a YouGov poll said she won by 49 percent to 39 percent.

Struggling with female voters, Trump called Clinton "such a nasty woman" and expressed confidence that abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade would be overturned as a result of his administration. Struggling with Hispanics, he said of undocumented immigrants, "We have some bad hombres here, and we're going to get them out."

Struggling with college-educated voters concerned with his temperament, Trump repeatedly interjected, "Wrong!" as Clinton spoke. He also denied saying and doing things that have been well-documented, from mocking a disabled reporter to previously supporting the invasion of Iraq to using contributions to his foundation to cover legal fees.

Asked about multiple women's allegations of groping, Trump denied them as "lies and fiction" arranged by the Clinton campaign, and inaccurately said they've been "debunked." A Bloomberg national poll completed before the debate found that 56 percent of likely voters will cast their vote with concerns about his alleged treatment of women.

Some of Trump's own top allies appeared uneasy with his refusal to accept the results of the ballot box. After the debate, several of his surrogates — including Sarah Palin — said they expect him to concede if he loses the election fairly.

"I think he'll accept the results of the election," Trump surrogate Michael Flynn said.

"Yeah, I'm sure he will," Trump surrogate Bruce LeVell said.

Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri went so far as to say it could be a bluff.

"We'll have to see what he actually does," she said. "Sometimes he talks a big game."

Sen. John McCain never mentioned Trump by name in a statement Thursday "regarding the integrity of the U.S. election system."

But McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, seemed to be speaking to Trump and urging a graceful concession of defeat should Trump lose the presidential race as McCain did.

"I didn't like the outcome of the 2008 election. But I had a duty to concede, and I did so without reluctance," McCain said. "A concession isn't just an exercise in graciousness. It is an act of respect for the will of the American people, a respect that is every American leader's first responsibility."

So what really happens if Trump refuses to concede the election if he loses to Clinton?

Probably nothing legally, election experts say.

Though considered an essential act to foster a peaceful post-election political transition of power, concessions by losing candidates are a formality — not a legal requirement.

"Just saying the words 'I concede' have no legal effect," said Richard Hasen, founding co-editor of the Election Journal and author of the Election Law Blog. "What would have a legal effect is if he filed for a recount or do some sort of election contest."

"If they can either trigger recounts or if they allege legitimate violations under state law and the federal Constitution, which is very hard to do, they are free to bring lawsuits," said Tom Donnelly, a constitutional scholar at the National Constitution Center. "But it's a matter of tradition that, especially once the legal process has run its course, that folks end up conceding."

And if they don't concede, they are free to publicly protest the results, "as long as they don't incite violence," Donnelly said.

The McClatchy Washington Bureau and Tribune Washington Bureau contributed to this report.