Hoeft to give hourlong interview on WPR Friday

Hoeft, who lives in Rice Lake and is a communications professor at the University of Wisconsin-Barron County, is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Sean Duffy. Duffy, R-Weston, is a Hayward native and former Ashland County district attorney who is running for his fourth term in Congress.

WPR said the interview with Hoeft will include her views on foreign policy, the economy and health care, among other topics. It will air on KUWS 91.3 FM in Superior, and WUWS 90.9 FM in Ashland. An invitation has been extended to Duffy to take part in a one-on-one interview, WPR reported, but the Duffy campaign had not yet responded as of Thursday afternoon.

The 7th District covers a vast swath of northern Wisconsin, including Superior, Hayward, Ashland and Wausau.