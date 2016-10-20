In a letter to President Barack Obama, Dayton the state is providing more than $10 million in state-funded disaster relief to county, city, township, and tribal governments in response to nine major storms this summer.

If Obama grants the declaration, federal funds would provide assistance to those entities, along with certain private not-for-profit organizations, for uninsured and eligible storm-related damage to public infrastructure.

A news release issued Thursday, Oct. 20, from Dayton’s office said some eligible expenses could be debris removal, emergency protective services and the repair or replacement of storm-damaged public infrastructure. Additionally the state also may be eligible for federal aid available to individuals and households seriously impacted by the flooding.

Earlier this month, federal, state, and local officials conducted preliminary damage assessments and determined storms caused $8.3 million in eligible public infrastructure damage and $10.1 million in estimated individual and household needs. The FEMA threshold for public infrastructure assistance is $7.5 million in statewide eligible damages.