With polls tightening, the two candidates who battled for the seat in 2010 were eager to spell out their differences, rally their supporters and appeal to a small slice of voters who remain undecided.

And panelists in the rapid-fire, hour-long debate cut right to the chase, asking the two candidates about their support for the presidential nominees of their party.

Johnson said that Trump's vulgar comments about groping women made in a 2005 video were "indefensible," but he sought to find "areas of agreement" with the GOP nominee.

Johnson said that Feingold "must be about the last American who thinks Hillary Clinton is trustworthy," claiming she had a "decades-long record of corruption" and that she exhibited "grossly negligent and unbelievably reckless behavior," in handling national security secrets as secretary of state.

"She's completely disqualified for being president," Johnson said.

Feingold charged, "It's my view that supporting Donald Trump is completely irresponsible and that no one should really do it after they've seen the fact that he's simply isn't qualified to being president."

"This is no person to be a role model for the people of our country," Feingold said, adding that Johnson should follow the lead of some other Republican senators who have said they won't vote for Trump.

"This is one of these times when you have to be an American first, not a politician running for office," Feingold said, adding that he was confident that Clinton would be an excellent president.

It was a feisty opening that matched the stakes of the debate. Wednesday's Marquette University Law School Poll showed Feingold with a 2-point lead among likely voters over Johnson, 46 percent to 44 percent, with Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson at 4 percent.

The panelists and candidates ran through a series of issues in the brisk, hour-long debate sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. The second and final debate between the two men will be held Tuesday in Milwaukee.

On the Affordable Care Act, Johnson called Obamacare "an unmitigated disaster," vowing he would eliminate the individual mandate and allow people to purchase health insurance across state lines. Johnson said he would keep the provision that allows those 26 and under to remain on their parents' health plan.

"Obamacare is a massive consumer fraud," Johnson said, calling for "free-market, patient-centered reforms."

Feingold said the "fraud" is pretending the problems of health insurance didn't exist before the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He said the program made real progress in getting insurance to 20 million people who previously had none.

"It's not perfect. Believe me, I agree the deductible (and premiums) have to come down," Feingold said.

On national security, Johnson said the country has to stop "hollowing out its military," and said "America has to lead." He criticized Feingold's plan to combat the Islamic State and claimed that as a senator, Feingold voted against measures to help law enforcement and the military contain threats.

"A group like ISIS cannot be allowed to continue to exist," Feingold said, laying out a program that included targeting ISIS leaders, cutting off the group's funding and bolstering human intelligence.

The candidates were asked what can be done for police to rebuild trust with communities in the wake of videos showing police shootings of black men and civil unrest like the two nights of disturbances in the Sherman Park neighborhood of Milwaukee.

Feingold said black residents he met with in Sherman Park "feel very uncomfortable with a lot of their police encounters," while friends of his who are police officers "feel uncomfortable and worried," when they leave their home and go to work.

Feingold called for reinvigorated funding for community policing and said communities need to be bolstered.

"You need to be involved," Johnson said, talking about the Joseph Project, an initiative that ties inner city workers in Milwaukee with jobs in Sheboygan County.

"You engage, you act, you turn people's lives around, one person at a time," Johnson said.

Feingold said he supported 12 weeks of paid family leave while Johnson said a mandated program by the federal government would hinder business and economic growth.

Johnson said he wanted to "save Social Security" as well as Medicare through economic growth that would solve the program's funding problems. Feingold proposed shoring up Social Security by raising the taxable wage base on payroll taxes from $118,000 to $175,000.

Afterward, Feingold and Johnson said they were pleased with the spirited, civil debate.

Feingold said the debate showed that there was a "gulf" between the candidates on dealing with the concerns of middle-income families. "On issue after issue, he sided with the powerful and the corporations and not the working people of Wisconsin," Feingold said.

Johnson said voters had a choice between "a career politician" like Feingold who "made around $3 million off taxpayers and doesn't have a lot to show for it," and a manufacturer like himself who as a first-term senator "actually accomplished something."