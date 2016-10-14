So far the races haven’t been close; she’s lost by nearly 2-to-1 spreads. But Havlick, a Republican from Two Harbors, said she keeps coming back to offer people a choice against the longtime DFL powerhouse who now serves as majority leader of the state Senate.

“First and foremost, I don’t think anyone should run unopposed. There should always be some type of challenge; then people start talking about issues and can be heard on the issues,” she said. “If there’s one person running, none of that comes out.”

Havlick, a native of New York, has lived in the North Shore area for 15 years. She came as a conservative and has been frustrated by the DFL stranglehold on Northeastern Minnesota politics.

“It’s disappointing. There are other ideas out there, but sometimes people other than Democrats are afraid to come out and speak their mind,” she said, then taking a swing at Bakk’s political longevity — some 22 years in office.

“He’s a liberal Democrat,” she said, noting state policy hasn’t seemed to help the region avoid the ups and downs of the mining industry and layoffs for workers at operations such as Northshore Mining. “Over the course of the 22 years he’s been in office, the Iron Range has to ask themselves, ‘How many times do you want to be unemployed?’ ”

In addition to working for the Two Harbors Public Access TV system, Havlick is active in the American Legion and is involved with the Good Samaritan Relief Fund, a joint effort of the local evangelical churches which helps people in need with rent assistance and other issues.

“Our state legislators need to be better champions for Minnesota,” she said. “The rest of the country needs to know Minnesota is a good place to start a business and raise your family.”

Bakk is a nearly lifelong resident of the Cook area, an avid hunter and angler, and a major player in the state’s political theater. He has weathered a stormy reign as Senate majority leader, sharing the state’s most-powerful-legislator label with the speaker of the House across the Capitol — who right now is a Republican.

It’s been a tough challenge to represent the massive district that covers all of Cook, Lake and Koochiching counties and much of St. Louis County, including some of Duluth’s northern neighborhoods such as Kenwood and Duluth Heights.

“There are eight states that are smaller than this district,” Bakk noted, saying his time is split between running the Senate, making sure DFLers get elected to the Senate and solving problems at home.

“People understand that I have to keep up on so many areas … from almost Baudette to Grand Portage, into Duluth, International Falls ... I keep up through the local papers. And I spend time with the local chambers and the county boards, so that helps. I try to be available when I can.”

On a recent Monday night he was driving south to Duluth for a League of Women Voters forum, then on to St. Paul for more state government meetings.

“Most people also understand I have to run the entire (DFL) Senate campaign,” he said. “People are understanding about that. So I miss things, ribbon-cuttings and things you can’t get to because I have all the state campaigns to be involved in.”

Bakk said he hopes to help small K-12 schools statewide survive and thrive — schools that are now deciding how to serve sometimes shrinking populations. He wants to use state general fund tax dollars to boost state aid to those districts.

“You can only take consolidation so far. Then the business model doesn’t work. It’s too far to bus kids,” he said. “So either you find a way to keep those schools thriving or we’re going to lose the schools because the local taxpayers can’t afford to keep them up.”

Bakk remains a champion for both the region’s timber and taconite industries, and notes his top Senate position does hold some advantages for the area, including provisions in major tax and bonding/construction bills, such as tax incentives for the proposed Louisiana Pacific siding plant in Hoyt Lakes.

But first the Legislature must come back to pass a tax bill, a construction/bonding bill and some sort of comprehensive transportation plan, Bakk said, all of which failed to clear the split government in St. Paul earlier this year, leading to a stalemate that continues today.

Minnesota Senate District 3

Jennifer Havlick

AGE: 50

OCCUPATION: Public access TV coordinator, city of Two Harbors.

EDUCATION: Graduated Harrison (N.Y.) High School, 1985; EMT classes.

ELECTED/CIVIC EXPERIENCE: Ran unsuccessfully for same seat in 2006, 2010, 2012; president and past club commander Two Harbors American Legion; finance and admin officer at American Legion Post 109; former district commander at Minnesota Eighth District American Legion.

ENDORSEMENTS: Republican Party.

FAMILY: Husband, Scott.

WEBSITE: havlickforsenate.weebly.com and northlandconservativevoice.com

Tom Bakk

AGE: 62

OCCUPATION: Retired labor leader.

EDUCATION: Graduated Cook High School, Mesabi Community College and graduated with a B.A. from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

ELECTED/CIVIC EXPERIENCE: First elected to the Minnesota House in 1994, served four terms. Elected to the Senate in 2002 and re-elected in 2006, 2010 and 2012. Now serves as the Senate majority leader, the most powerful position in the Senate.

ENDORSEMENTS: State AFL-CIO and multiple local organizations.

FAMILY: Wife, Laura; four children; seven grandchildren.

WEBSITE: None.