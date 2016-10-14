That means major changes to Minnesota's insurance markets could be on the table when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

"At some point, when you're in a crisis situation -- which we are -- we have to look at all options," said Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston and co-chair of the Legislature's MNsure Oversight Committee.

But Republicans and Democrats on the ballot this fall are promising different approaches on how to improve health care in Minnesota.

Minnesota voters' choices on Nov. 8 will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the state Legislature, or if the two parties split control as they have for the past two years. (In either case, DFL Gov. Mark Dayton will remain in office.)

The Pioneer Press spoke to health policy leaders in both parties about their plans for health care in the next two years.

Discussions this week with Davids; Rep. Paul Thissen, DFL-Minneapolis; Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick; and Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, revealed stark differences -- but also surprising areas of agreement between the two parties.

THE PROBLEM

Health insurance premiums for the 5 percent of Minnesotans who get their plans on the individual market are shooting up by 50 percent or more for this year -- after double-digit increases last year, too.

Meanwhile, Blue Cross Blue Shield has dropped out of the market and most of the remaining plans are capping their enrollment. Outside of the Twin Cities metro, most Minnesotans will have few choices for health care, and those that remain will usually have very limited provider networks.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Rothman said the individual insurance market is in a "crisis" and came very near to collapsing altogether this year.

The immediate reason for these problems: Minnesota's individual market has too many sick people and too few healthy people. This means the plans lose money covering the sick people unless they raise premiums on everyone, sick or not.

A larger pool of healthy people would let insurance companies keep premiums lower for everyone.

WHAT BOTH PARTIES AGREE ON

Health policy leaders in both parties agree that Minnesota should set up a program to protect insurers in the individual market from cost overruns.

Though they don't always agree on the precise details, Republicans and Democrats used similar words in describing the type of "reinsurance" program they wanted to set up. Davids called it the "lynchpin" of any fix.

The basic idea: set up a state program where the cost of expensive patients would be spread over a much larger group of people. Until the federal Affordable Care Act, Minnesota used to have such a program, the Minnesota Comprehensive Health Association or "high-risk pool." Republicans and Democrats say the state should try to recreate something similar.

Negotiating the details could be tricky. Paying for these high-cost claims would cost millions of dollars per year and possibly much more.

Lawmakers will need to decide whether this cost should be borne by taxpayers as a whole or spread out to the broader insurance market -- and how much of their extra cost sick people should have to pay themselves.

Minnesota's former high-risk pool shifted some costs to the broader insurance market, raising premiums by about 2 percent. It also received periodic infusions of tax dollars.

Another idea with bipartisan support is to end "surprise billing" -- especially the practice where a patient goes to an in-network hospital but is sent to a specialist at that hospital who is out-of-network. Efforts to promote cost "transparency" draw support across the aisle.

WHAT REPUBLICANS PROPOSE

A priority for Republican lawmakers is to provide immediate relief to Minnesotans in the form of a tax break.

Benson said Minnesota should let people deduct the cost of health insurance from their state taxes, while House Republicans back reducing the 3.5 percent tax on insurance plans purchased through the state-run MNsure exchange.

Republicans also take aim at MNsure, with most saying they want to abolish the state-run agency and let the federal government run Minnesota's health exchange or, if that proves impossible, to significantly change MNsure's governance. Democrats say they're open to changing how MNsure is governed but believe keeping it gives Minnesota more flexibility.

In a related area, most Republicans want to let the state's 2 percent medical provider tax expire in 2020 as current law says, while Democrats want to change the law to keep the tax in place. This tax currently funds a variety of health-related areas.

WHAT DEMOCRATS PROPOSE

One idea with a lot of support from legislative Democrats is to create a "public option" for health insurance by letting Minnesotans buy into the state-run MinnesotaCare program. That currently provides subsidized health insurance to the state's working poor.

Under the most popular plan, Minnesotans would be able to purchase unsubsidized MinnesotaCare insurance. This would be available throughout the state, giving another option for Minnesotans in areas with limited options.

But Republicans say this plan could kill the individual market by shrinking it further and making it difficult for insurance companies to compete and avoid losses.

House Democrats are also about to propose a program to provide short-term relief to Minnesotans on the individual market faced with skyrocketing premiums. Their plan would give payments to Minnesotans who earn too much to qualify for federal subsidies on MNsure, and pay for it this year by draining a few health care funds and restoring a tax hike on tobacco that the Legislature canceled this spring.

OTHER IDEAS

Republican and Democratic health leaders in the Senate want to merge the individual insurance market with the more stable small-group insurance market, which covers another 5 percent of Minnesotans working for companies with fewer than 50 employees. Creating a combined market of more than 500,000 people could help blunt the high costs in the individual market.

But House leaders of both parties are skeptical of this idea, thinking it could hurt and destabilize the small-group market without necessarily saving the individual market.

Lourey wants the state to explore action to get rural Minnesotans faced with narrow-network plans more affordable access to doctors of their choice.

Benson proposed converting MinnesotaCare, at least in part, from a state-run health care program into cash subsidies with which poorer Minnesotans could buy private insurance. These would be on top of existing federal subsidies for low-income Americans, which might not be enough for the working poor.

Thissen said the state needs to look beyond just stabilizing the insurance market and explore broader efforts to slow the growth of health costs in Minnesota.