League of Women Voters to recognize local politicians

The League of Women Voters Duluth will host an event Monday to recognize local women who have held or run for public office.

The event aims to “recognize the invaluable voices of women in shaping our communities,” the nonpartisan LWV Duluth reported in a news release. “The League hopes this event will encourage conversation among local women regarding opportunities to run for office.”

It’s also a chance for women who are thinking of running for office to speak with women who have done so.

The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Bent Paddle Brewing Co., 1912 W. Michigan St. The recognition of women will take place at 5:30 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, is free for LWV Duluth members and $5 for nonmembers.