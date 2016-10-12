Clinton extends lead over Trump in Wisconsin in new poll

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has widened her lead over Republican opponent Donald Trump among Wisconsin voters, according to a Marquette University Law School poll out Wednesday.

Notably, the results include a high portion of responses collected after news broke Friday evening of a video that captured Trump making lewd comments about women and boasting about grabbing their genitals.

Among self-identified likely voters interviewed between Thursday and Sunday, Clinton leads Trump 44 percent to 37 percent in a four-way race that also includes Libertarian Gary Johnson, 9 percent, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, 3 percent. That's up from a September Marquette poll where Clinton led Trump 41 to 38.

In the race for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat between GOP incumbent Ron Johnson and Democrat Russ Feingold, things remain close. Feingold continues to lead 46 to 44, but that 2-point gap is down from 5 points in September.

Johnson has yet to lead in a Marquette poll this election cycle.

The poll included 1,000 registered voters, with 878 self-identified as likely voters. The overall margin of error is +/- 3.7 percent and +/- 3.9 percent among likely voters.

