Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the presidential town hall debate with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (not pictured) at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

ST. PAUL — Presidential candidate Donald Trump's comments containing crude comments about women convinced many Minnesota Republicans to denounce him during the weekend, but his Sunday night, Oct. 9, debate performance apparently was good enough to stop the defections, at least for now.

Some of the state's GOP leaders dropped their support of Trump, with a few calling for him to drop out of the race, but other Republicans decried the comments he made 11 years ago about groping women but still support his candidacy.

State House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, originally urged Trump to drop out of the race, but after the debate between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, a tweet made him sound a little less upset, saying the GOP candidate "exceeded my expectations."

"Dems are underestimating public mistrust and dislike for Hillary," Daudt tweeted. "It'll be an interesting month."

Earlier, Daudt said: "I believe Minnesotans and Americans are looking for strong conservative leadership that can unite our country, but it’s clear that Donald Trump cannot and will not provide that leadership and necessary contrast with the far-left vision of Hillary Clinton. I strongly urge his campaign to consider what’s best for the future of our country and our party, and step aside so we can defeat Hillary Clinton."

Trump apologized for his 2005 comments about women, then said that he "will never drop out of the race, will never let my supporters down." In the debate, he launched an attack on Clinton for defending her husband, former President Bill Clinton, for her role in supporting her husband's questionable dealings with women.

After the debate, state Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, tweeted: "Presidential candidates. Both very flawed. Very different on issues and style. Are we heading the right direction now? I don't think so."

One of the strongest pro-Trump comments came from state Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, who did not mention the Trump tape but praised his debate performance.

She said the debate showed "only one candidate has the leadership, skills and experience necessary to be a great commander in chief: Donald Trump."

Minnesota Democrats, like others across the country, were predictably critical of Trump.

"At this point, it should be clear beyond a shadow of a doubt that Donald Trump is historically unfit to be president," Chairman Ken Martin of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party said.

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, a one-time Republican presidential candidate, was one of Trump's strongest Republican critics after the tape release.

"Although I’d hoped he could have risen to the occasion, it's clear Trump is unwilling or unable to demonstrate even the most basic level of discipline, character and judgment necessary to lead our great nation," Pawlenty said. "He is unsound, uninformed, unhinged and unfit to be president of the United States, and I am withdrawing my support for him."

U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, R-Minn., also said he would not vote for Trump. "Both of the major candidates for president are deeply flawed."

U.S. Reps. John Kline and Tom Emmer, both Republicans, said the comments were offensive, but neither said they would not vote for him.

In Sunday night's debate, Clinton and Trump briefly discussed Chinese steel dumping, which hurts northeastern Minnesota's Iron Range.

Both candidates were critical of China dumping steel in the United States at artificially low prices.

"It's killing our steel workers and our steel companies," Trump said.

But Clinton responded: "China is illegally dumping steel in the United States and Donald Trump is buying it to build his buildings, putting American steel workers and plants out of business."

A Newsweek story last week reported Trump is using Chinese steel in some of his newest buildings.

Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, appeared in Rochester, Minn., Monday in an attempt to get Democrats to vote early.

Top North Dakota Republicans also said Trump made a mistake, but generally did not appear to change their positions on the race.

"These comments are offensive, wrong and unacceptable," GOP governor candidate Doug Burgum said. "It is disappointing that our presidential nominating system produced two flawed candidates."

In South Dakota, Gov. Dennis Daugaard took to Twitter to express his opinion: "Enough is enough. Donald Trump should withdraw in favor of Gov. Mike Pence. This election is too important."

U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., agreed with his governor, but both took hits Monday morning on a KELO radio talk show as some callers criticized "establishment Republicans" for rejecting Trump after the tape was released.

In Wisconsin, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he will concentrate on keeping the House majority, and will not defend or campaign for Trump.

In Iowa, Gov. Terry Branstad and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said they did not like Trump's comments, but still back him.

"I will tell you who I'm not supporting, and that's Hillary Clinton," Ernst said. "I am not going to support Hillary Clinton."